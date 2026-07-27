7/27/26: What the Flock?

ALPRs, including Flock cameras, can help police catch criminals. But who controls the data they collect about law-abiding Idahoans? Come with me on an in-depth journey through privacy law and technological innovation.

Watch Dave Plummer’s video about ALPRs:

Read the Post Register article about controversy in Idaho Falls: https://www.postregister.com/news/local/idaho-falls-police-defend-use-of-flock-safety-cameras-as-privacy-critics-demand-changes/article_a9884497-4e88-4466-ac06-e675e9c5db3b.html

Read the full article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/07/what-the-flock-is-going-on-anyway/

Subscribe to the Gem State Chronicle: https://newsletter.gemstatechronicle.com/subscribe

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