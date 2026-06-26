Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle
Podcast of the Gem State Chronicle
6/26/26: How Much Does a Good Superintendent Cost?
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-7:36

6/26/26: How Much Does a Good Superintendent Cost?

West Ada trustees gave Superintendent Derek Bub a raise. Is this a good use of taxpayer dollars?
Brian Almon's avatar
Brian Almon
Jun 26, 2026

Read the article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/06/how-much-does-a-good-superintendent-cost/

Subscribe to the Gem State Chronicle: https://newsletter.gemstatechronicle.com/subscribe

Narration by ElevenLabs. Thank you sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College.

Links:

Idaho Report Card: https://www.idahoreportcard.org/achievement/state?stateId=ID&fromTab=true

Idaho Ed News article: https://www.idahoednews.org/top-news/idahos-top-paid-superintendent-gets-new-contract-pay-hike/

West Ada trustees memo: https://www.idahoednews.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Superintendent-Contract-Board-Memo.pdf

Dr. Bub’s new contract: https://www.idahoednews.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/2026-27-Superintendent-Contract.pdf

Superintendents Association salary study: https://gemstatechronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/AASA-2025_26-Superintendent-Salary-and-Benefits-Study.pdf

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