6/26/26: How Much Does a Good Superintendent Cost?

Read the article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/06/how-much-does-a-good-superintendent-cost/
Subscribe to the Gem State Chronicle: https://newsletter.gemstatechronicle.com/subscribe
Narration by ElevenLabs. Thank you sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College.
Links:
Idaho Report Card: https://www.idahoreportcard.org/achievement/state?stateId=ID&fromTab=true
Idaho Ed News article: https://www.idahoednews.org/top-news/idahos-top-paid-superintendent-gets-new-contract-pay-hike/
West Ada trustees memo: https://www.idahoednews.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Superintendent-Contract-Board-Memo.pdf
Dr. Bub’s new contract: https://www.idahoednews.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/2026-27-Superintendent-Contract.pdf
Superintendents Association salary study: https://gemstatechronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/AASA-2025_26-Superintendent-Salary-and-Benefits-Study.pdf