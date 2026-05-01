5/1/26: What Happened to the Idaho Health Data Exchange?

The Idaho Health Data Exchange took nearly $100 million in public funds, went bankrupt, and left questions about oversight and patient data.

Read the full article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/04/what-happened-to-the-idaho-health-data-exchange/

Essay by Audrey Dutton on the history of IHDE: https://idahocapitalsun.com/2023/06/28/what-happened-to-the-idaho-health-data-exchange-and-can-other-states-learn-from-it/

Sasha O’Connell presents OPE report and DHW responses to JFAC in June 2024:

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Narration by ElevenLabs. Thank you sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho voter guide.