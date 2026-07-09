7/9/26: Who Is Todd Achilles, Anyway?

Todd Achilles is running for the Senate as a common-sense alternative to the two-party system. But his voting record tells a different story.
Read the full article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/07/who-is-todd-achilles-anyway/
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Links:
Post Register article: https://www.postregister.com/news/local/achilles-relishes-independent-senate-run-against-risch/article_fb92164e-ba27-44c0-a27b-3f58d33b0fc3.html
Todd Achilles Substack: