Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle
Podcast of the Gem State Chronicle
7/9/26: Who Is Todd Achilles, Anyway?
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7/9/26: Who Is Todd Achilles, Anyway?

Brian Almon's avatar
Brian Almon
Jul 09, 2026

Todd Achilles is running for the Senate as a common-sense alternative to the two-party system. But his voting record tells a different story.

Read the full article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/07/who-is-todd-achilles-anyway/

Subscribe to the Gem State Chronicle: https://newsletter.gemstatechronicle.com/subscribe

Narration by ElevenLabs.

Sponsors:

  • Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty https://lynnbradescu.kw.com/

  • Money Metals https://www.moneymetals.com/

  • New Saint Andrews College https://nsa.edu/

Links:

Post Register article: https://www.postregister.com/news/local/achilles-relishes-independent-senate-run-against-risch/article_fb92164e-ba27-44c0-a27b-3f58d33b0fc3.html

Todd Achilles Substack:

Todd Achilles for U.S. Senate
This isn't capitalism, it's corporate socialism
We’re in a cost of living crisis in this country. In far too many cases, honest work no longer pays enough for young people to get a start, or for Idahoans of any age to take care of a family. Our economic system is failing our people. This is a hard truth to say, but it’s just unavoidable. Disillusionment with our economy has led many of our young peop…
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14 days ago · 21 likes · 2 comments · Todd Achilles for U.S. Senate



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