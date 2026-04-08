4/8/26 - Law Enforcers or Law Makers?

Idaho sheriffs and police organizations took an active role opposing immigration bills this session, raising questions about the proper role of law enforcement in shaping public policy.

Read the full article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/04/law-enforcers-or-law-makers/

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