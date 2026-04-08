Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle
Podcast of the Gem State Chronicle
4/8/26 - Law Enforcers or Law Makers?
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4/8/26 - Law Enforcers or Law Makers?

Are county sheriffs lobbying the Legislature blurring the separation of powers?
Brian Almon's avatar
Brian Almon
Apr 08, 2026

Idaho sheriffs and police organizations took an active role opposing immigration bills this session, raising questions about the proper role of law enforcement in shaping public policy.

Read the full article: https://gemstatechronicle.com/2026/04/law-enforcers-or-law-makers/

Subscribe to the Gem State Chronicle: https://newsletter.gemstatechronicle.com/subscribe

Narration by ElevenLabs. Thank you sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty, Money Metals, iLuvIdaho, and New Saint Andrews College.

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