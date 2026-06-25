Special post-primary briefing for paid subscribers
Candid thoughts on the events of the past six weeks
Hello! It’s been a little while since I sent out a special briefing—I think the last one was a primary preview with recommendations for races in which your money would have the greatest impact. I highlighted nine races in which a conservative was challenging a moderate incumbent, and in the end only two of my chosen candidates won. Both Scott Herndon an…
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