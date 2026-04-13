Barring a special session this summer or fall, the 68th Idaho Legislature has completed its work. On the whole, conservatives saw many successes over the last two sessions—medical freedom, rooting out DEI in higher education, protecting women’s spaces from transgender activism, school choice, stopping taxpayer subsidies for teachers’ unions, ongoing income tax cuts, property tax relief—not to mention the first real cuts in state spending since the Great Recession.

There is much work still to be done, especially regarding immigration, but the last two years have seen significant progress. Now, voters will return to the polls in preparation for the 69th Legislature, and the question is whether we can build on these successes or if opposing forces will win back lost ground. As you surely know, the real Election Day in Idaho is in May, not November.

As a paid supporter of the Gem State Chronicle, you are already giving of yourself to further the cause of freedom, liberty, and traditional values in Idaho. I wanted to put together a preview of the 2026 Republican legislative primary so you can direct your finite resources in a way that has the most impact possible.

Before we begin, remember to visit and bookmark Idaho Insider, especially the Legislature page, which has information on all 105 lawmakers from the current session. Also visit and bookmark the Primary Pulse, which has information and links for all the Republican primary candidates.