Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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TPage's avatar
TPage
3h

Off with their heads. They are sore losers and some have lost their position because they went against the party platform and constituents wishes to start with. I agree, they do not get a seat at the table for the public back stabbing they are committing.

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Art Macomber's avatar
Art Macomber
2h

Brian, you must have mistyped here: “Jim Jones has made a new career over the past few years as the token Republican supporting Democratic candidates or causes, and he, Syme, and Ysursa all endorsed Democrat Tom Arkoosh against Labrador in 2022.”

Jim Jones is not even a token republican. He’s about as liberal as you can get in Idaho without having your tires slashed. He is a democrat through and through — soaked up to the gills in liberal crap.

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