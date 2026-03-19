Last night, as I was finishing a meeting of the Eagle Public Library Board of Trustees, I heard sirens and saw numerous emergency vehicles rushing to Eagle City Hall. Mayors from across the region had gathered for a meeting of the Treasure Valley Partnership, and I wondered what had happened.

Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam was the last person I expected to have a medical emergency. He was fairly young—only four years older than me—healthy, and full of energy and vitality. I was shocked when I heard that he had collapsed, and deeply saddened to learn later that he had passed away. My own mayor, Brad Pike of Eagle, quickly administered CPR, but to no avail.

It’s a devastating loss for Nampa and for Idaho as a whole. When he announced his campaign for mayor, I saw him as the surest bet in the state. He earned support from conservatives, moderates, and even liberals at the Idaho Statesman because of his record of bold and competent leadership.

Rick had a deep understanding of how cities and counties function—funding, growth, and quality of life. I appreciated his insight as I’ve learned more about this side of politics.

I only had a handful of in-person conversations with Rick, but I found them extremely valuable. I had hoped to connect with him again after his election and swearing-in as Nampa’s mayor, but I assumed there was no hurry, that we had all the time in the world.

It’s a tragic reminder that life can be short, and none of us are guaranteed tomorrow.

Rick first reached out to me a couple of years ago after reading some of my writing. He was curious—not about political ideas, but about my Christian faith. His own faith was evident in every aspect of his life and work, and I know of few better witnesses for Jesus Christ in the political arena.

Rick was everything citizens want in a public servant and elected leader. He surely had a long career ahead of him, but it was cut short far too soon.

Rick Hogaboam was a husband, father, pastor, and leader. His loss will be keenly felt across Idaho, especially in Nampa, which has lost a promising young mayor. Above all, keep his wife and five children in your prayers as they face this sudden tragedy.

Above all, Rick demonstrated that it was possible to engage in the political arena without sacrificing your faith or your humanity. On the top of his Facebook page he posted the verse “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” I rejoice that Rick never lost his soul.

I hope this tragedy reminds us to keep our priorities in order—to remember what truly matters in how we spend the limited time and energy we’ve been given. After all, none of us knows how long we have. May his memory be an example to other public servants and a blessing to us all.