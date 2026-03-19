Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
19h

This is a tragedy. We must find out what happened to him, in case we can prevent it from happening to others. Our hearts are heavy.

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Susan Sims's avatar
Susan Sims
17h

Deeply saddened, Brian.

Life is so fragile.

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