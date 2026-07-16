Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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DAH's avatar
DAH
10h

So once again Boise, like a petulant child, refuses to comply. This time it’s with legislation prohibiting public camping. They established what is for all intents and purposes a useless ordinance that fines people $10 for each violation. I wonder how many fines have actually been paid. I wonder how many homeless people have altered their behavior and decided not to camp outside on public property because of these tiny fines. While Boise is playing games again, a young man is dead. I hope that the legislature adds some real teeth to this law next session.

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SFG's avatar
SFG
5h

Loving the daily digest!

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