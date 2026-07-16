The Greenbelt debate

I posted some pictures from the Boise Greenbelt, sent to me by a nearby resident, following my article on the assault and murder earlier this week. They generated a lot of discussion. I wrote about that discussion, and the greater context behind Idaho’s anti public camping laws, today:

The issue of public camping, as part of the larger issue of homelessness, has been a vexing problem for policymakers for many years. Vagrancy often leads to increased crime, vandalism, littering, drug abuse, and even—as we saw last week—assaults and murders. Cities and other government entities have a responsibility to address the problem in a way that does not violate constitutional rights while also protecting their citizens. In 2018, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Martin v. Boise that the city’s ordinance against public camping was unconstitutional because it targeted homeless people as a class. However, in 2024, the Supreme Court essentially overturned Martin with its ruling in Grants Pass v. Johnson, holding that anti-camping ordinances do not constitute cruel and unusual punishment. In the wake of that Supreme Court ruling, Sen. Codi Galloway and Rep. Bruce Skaug sponsored Senate Bill 1141 in 2025, prohibiting public camping in cities with more than 100,000 people. The bill affected Boise, Meridian, and Nampa. After Gov. Brad Little signed it into law, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean denounced the bill, calling it “the Galloway law” and warning that it would make it “harder for people to get back on their feet, for families to stay together, and for our police officers to do their jobs.” The Boise City Council complied with the new law by establishing an ordinance that it explicitly labeled the “Galloway Law,” along with a $10 fine for each violation. According to court data, there were 51 such citations issued from July through December 2025. I have submitted a public records request to the Boise Police Department to learn how many citations have been issued in 2026 and exactly where they were issued.

Click here to read the full article

Little goes nuclear

Gov. Brad Little submitted an op-ed celebrating how Idaho is once again leading the nation in nuclear innovation:

There is incredible work taking place at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and the people at INL are helping write the next chapter of America’s energy story. For the first time in more than 50 years, new reactors have successfully started at our nation’s nuclear energy research laboratory. That’s a remarkable achievement for INL, for Idaho, and for our country. It shows that America is once again leading the way in nuclear innovation. This milestone didn’t happen by accident. It happened because of bold leadership, a clear vision, and the hard work of scientists, engineers, technicians, and skilled tradespeople who are turning big ideas into reality. I want to thank President Donald Trump for making American energy leadership a national priority.

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Press releases

Feedback time

I’ve been trying this digest format for a couple of months now, the purpose being to drive more traffic to gemstatechronicle.com. A lot of subscribers here on Substack still aren’t aware of the full features of the platform—Idaho Insider, Scorecard Explorer, Primary Pulse, and so much more that I’m currently working on. But what do you think? Do you like the digest format where you click to read full versions of each article? Or would you prefer I send you the full text of my columns so you can read the whole thing in your email?

Take the poll, and leave your feedback below. I’ll open comments on this post.

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!