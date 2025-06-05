Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TPage's avatar
TPage
2h

Brian, with the annexation of Avimor, isn't the population of Eagle far higher than you listed? I am just curious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Brian Almon and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture