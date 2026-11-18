What are “Opportunity Zones” anyway?

Yesterday, Sen. Mike Crapo issued a press release lauding 25 new “Opportunity Zones” in Idaho, which create tax incentives meant to encourage investment in certain communities. The release quoted Crapo, Gov. Brad Little, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, all praising the new zones.

So what are Opportunity Zones, anyway?

An Opportunity Zone is a geographical area chosen by a state governor and approved by the Secretary of the Treasury to incentivize investment through capital gains tax breaks. Rather than simply pocketing capital gains received through the sale of stock or real estate, businesses or individuals can reinvest that money in an Opportunity Zone through a Qualified Opportunity Fund. Investors can then postpone paying taxes on those capital gains for up to five years, at which point 10%—or 30% for qualifying rural zones—of the original gain can be excluded from taxation. Investors who hold assets for more than ten years can exclude additional appreciation on their initial Qualified Opportunity Fund investment.

Essentially, Opportunity Zones give investors a break on capital gains taxes, one of the many taxes individuals and businesses face when earning, investing, and spending money.

Opportunity Zones aren’t direct subsidies, but they are a case of government putting its thumb on the scale to encourage development in one area over another. The program was created as part of President Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill and was made permanent in the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The 25 new Opportunity Zones in Idaho include census tracts in Boise, Blanchard, Burley, Caldwell, Emmett, Garden City, Jerome, Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Meridian, Moscow, Nampa, Pocatello, Post Falls, Power County, Rexburg, Kellogg, and Twin Falls.

The very first tract on the list is downtown Boise, surrounding the Capitol, which surprised me. However, according to economic data, the poverty rate in this tract is 22.2%, and median family income is under $42,000. It’s not the value of the properties in a tract that matters for qualification, but the economic status of the people living there.

In fact, Boise’s Capital City Development Corporation actively sought designation of several tracts within the city, hoping to “leverage existing public investments and attract additional private capital for housing, employment, infrastructure, and redevelopment.”

Just next door, however, is another census tract that is marked as eligible to be an Opportunity Zone but was not selected, despite its 73.2% poverty rate. Several factors complicate the picture, however. The tract is home to Ann Morrison Park, as well as student housing for nearby Boise State University, both of which can confound the data. This demonstrates how numbers alone are not enough to determine which areas should officially gain the Opportunity Zone designation.

There are two questions that should be answered with regard to any government program: Is this something government should do? If so, does it accomplish its stated objective?

A longtime supporter of the Chronicle commented on yesterday’s newsletter, which included Sen. Crapo’s press release, by answering the first question firmly in the negative:

People move to or stay in rural areas because they want LESS development and growth, NOT MORE. Please stop “helping” us rural folks with socialist Opportunity Zones that benefit developers.

Nine of the 25 new Opportunity Zones are designated as rural, which federal law defines as areas outside cities with more than 50,000 residents and their surrounding urbanized areas. That means my hometown of Eagle—with a current population of 40,000, give or take—would not be considered rural due to its proximity to Meridian and Boise, while similarly sized cities like Rexburg and Moscow are.

In any case, many conservatives—rural and urban—see this sort of thing as going beyond the proper role of government. Bureaucrats and elected officials are able to influence winners and losers by creating tax incentives to encourage development in one place rather than another. It certainly smacks of the sort of central planning that has long been antithetical to the American creed.

The second question is whether this program does what it was meant to do. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a study earlier this year attempting to answer that question, but did not reach firm conclusions. It noted that areas that were low income before being designated as Opportunity Zones following the 2017 tax cuts generally remain low income, and that real estate—especially multifamily housing—seems to be the primary type of investment in these zones. Respondents to the GAO’s survey suggested that Opportunity Zone designation did not meaningfully change the calculus for investors or developers, and that states often attempted to stack other tax incentives to make the zones worthwhile.

According to the GAO, Qualified Opportunity Funds held more than $108 billion in assets at the end of 2024, a rather large chunk of change for a program whose impact remains uncertain. Would that money have been invested in American communities without the Opportunity Zones program? Several changes to the program originally suggested by the GAO—including more stringent reporting requirements—were adopted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which could lead to more meaningful outcomes in the future.

Opportunity Zones are just one of countless government programs that use tax incentives to encourage development in a certain direction. What do you think? Is this a laudable program to bring prosperity to downtrodden communities, or an example of government improperly interfering in the free market?

Feature image created with ChatGPT.

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Devon Kurtz studies homelessness at the Cicero Institute, and recently authored an op-ed about the ongoing situation in Boise. He joined Nick Solheim of American Moment for a conversation about the state of homelessness in America and what we can do to fix it:

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