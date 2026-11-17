The blue wave didn’t miss Idaho, but we nevertheless withstood it better than most red states. Today in The Hill I explained how, and what other states can learn from Idaho:

How red Idaho held the line in a blue wave

Republicans nationwide could learn a lot from Idaho. First, it is time to unite around shared values rather than fight over differences. Idaho Republicans have serious disagreements over policy, priorities and the future of the party. But when the stakes were highest, they came together to fight for a shared goal. Republicans in formerly red states would do well to remember that lesson. Winning elections doesn’t require agreeing on everything. It does require knowing when to put aside internal disputes and work together.

Read the full article at The Hill

Chris Cargill, president of Mountain States Policy Center, responded to near-hysterical claims made by Idaho’s left-wing news media ecosystem regarding data from the first year of the Parental Choice Tax Credit:

CARGILL: Reality check: When the full Idaho ed choice report contradicts the narrative

The coverage of Idaho’s first report on the new Parental Choice Tax Credit offers a useful example. Scan the web or read the newspapers and you’d think it was armageddon. One anti-choice legislator claimed the data was “catastrophic.” The bluster is impressive. And it is wrong. This weekend, we scanned news station websites, media social media accounts and newspapers. We found only one headline about the report that was neutral. We found none that actually highlighted a positive aspect of the report.

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Press releases

Video of the day

Robert Pattinson was announced yesterday as the seventh actor to play James Bond in official productions. Critical Drinker says he is cautiously optimistic:

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Do you want to see more independent journalism and level-headed political analysis in Idaho? Consider supporting the Gem State Chronicle with a paid subscription. If you have a local business and are interested in sponsoring this platform, reach out to me. Thank you again to all those who have given of themselves to support me and my work. I am humbled and grateful!

I’m still working on an exciting new project that I hope to be able to share with you in full very soon. It’s going to make keeping an eye on the upcoming legislation session even easier. In the meantime, check out the District Courts page at Idaho Insider. Every district judge in all seven state districts has his or her own profile page. Next step: collect as much info as possible and bring it together in one place!