On Friday night, longtime right-wing commentator Michelle Malkin spoke to a packed crowd of conservatives from across the Treasure Valley. She warned that it was dangerous for us to even be in the same room as her, as we might attract the ire of hate groups like the SPLC that pressure conservatives to cancel their own.

Despite the peril, Idaho Republicans were excited to hear from Malkin. She gave a passionate speech, urging us to ignore the name calling and threats and stand up for what is right and defend our homeland. She drew from the past, hearkening back to Ronald Reagan’s 1964 “A Time for Choosing” speech, Phyllis Schlafly’s 1964 book “A Choice Not an Echo”, and James Q. Wilson’s 1982 article “Broken Windows”. She also looked to the future, celebrating the young people who have been taking a stand against the Marxist totalitarianism and vile degeneracy that has overtaken our culture. Implied but not specifically mentioned were right-wing personalities who, like Malkin herself, have been banned from social media - names such as Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Nicholas J. Fuentes.

Michelle Malkin was fearless in her oratory. To an audience that included a sitting US senator, she condemned the GOP leadership that has looked the other way while our country was stolen out from under us. To an audience that included a county sheriff, she decried how law enforcement across the country has betrayed the extreme trust that we have placed in them by standing down to let Antifa to beat peaceful protestors, and have allowed anarcho-tyranny to reign throughout our land. To an audience that included dozens of GOP establishment apparatchiks, she castigated the Republican Party for being so fearful of being called “racist” that they cannot even defend their own people.

It is not enough to defend our borders, she said, but we have to defend our demographic integrity. The historic American nation is being dispossessed of the country our fathers founded, but many Republicans lack the courage to call it out. Too many white conservatives are afraid to call out the depraved anti-white, anti-Christian, anti-American rhetoric coming from the left these days for fear of being called “racist” and “white supremacist”. Rather than risk that, we find minorities to speak on our behalf. Black conservatives like Candace Owens, Hispanic conservatives like Steve Cortes, and Asian conservatives like Michelle Malkin are “allowed” to say what we cannot. Malkin, for her part, rejects the identity politics of the leftist worldview. “I am an American!” she exclaimed.

Photo Credit: Daniel Murphy

In 1964, Ronald Reagan explained the choice that America faced at that time: capitulation to Marxist socialism, or a renewed defense of freedom and liberty. Michelle Malkin says we face a new time for choosing today. Our choices are compliance or defiance:

Will we comply with the dispossession of our nation, the imposition of medical tyranny and a Chinese-style social credit system, and the indoctrination of our children?

Or will we defy?

Will we defy those who would destroy our heritage?

Will we defy vaccine mandates, whether from government or businesses?

Will we defy those who would track us, censor us, and even unperson us because we dare think for ourselves?

That is the fundamental question of our time. Whether you are a United States Senator voting on how to conduct international diplomacy, an Idaho State Representative feeling pressure to back down from your campaign promises, an employee facing the choice of an injection or termination, or a parent deciding how you can best raise and educate your children, the choice is the same: compliance or defiance.

Compliance is the easy way, but it leads to slavery and destruction. Defiance is the harder choice, but the rewards are infinitely greater - not only for us, but for our children, our grandchildren, and all our posterity.

Each one of us must choose now how we shall live.

Will you comply, and allow our country to be turned inside out, and our society turned into another Communist China?

Or will you - like Ronald Reagan, Phyllis Schlafly, and Michelle Malkin, like millions of Americans who are fed up with tyranny, and like the Canadian truckers who are refusing to back down - defy?