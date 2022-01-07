Gem State

For those who grew up here, Idaho has always been synonymous with freedom. For those who came here recently, it represents a beacon of hope in a world gone mad. For all of us, the Gem State is our homeland that must be defended at all costs.

My name is Brian Almon. I am a husband, father, and a writer living in the heart of the Treasure Valley of Idaho. I left my beloved Western Washington when taxes and regulation became too much to bear, coming to Idaho because the people here shared my values.

Keeping our homeland free requires more than just token participation in our democracy. We must not only defend what we have but reclaim the occupied territory of our public schools, colleges and universities, and big cities like Boise. We must recognize the danger at hand and focus on fighting back, so that our children and our children’s children will have the opportunity to live in freedom. Ronald Reagan said that every generation must fight to preserve their liberties. For too long we have taken them for granted.

The purpose of this publication is to bring you the news and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State. I want to help you be informed, to know what is going on, and to understand the historical context. I want to encourage and motivate you to get involved at the local level, to build a movement that is capable of saving our state and our country. I invite you to join me on this journey as we struggle to preserve the Gem State for our own posterity.