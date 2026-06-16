Grassroots or top down?

I was planning to update readers on the status of my platform proposal, which has been open for public comments for the past week. Mark Fuller, running for chair of the Idaho GOP at this week’s convention, took the time to express his thoughts on the matter, so I took the opportunity to respond:

So let’s talk about my proposal and how it fits into the history of party platforms. I recognize that this is a radical change, and I’m fully prepared for the Platform Committee or the full convention to reject it and continue doing things the way they have been done for the past few decades. If so, that’s fine—I believe I’ve started a valuable conversation about the meaning and purpose of a platform, and that’s sufficient for me. Ultimately—and this is what Fuller seems to have missed in his diatribe this morning—it’s not up to me; it’s up to the delegates to the convention. I don’t expect everyone to agree with my proposal. In fact, I’ve already revised it based on thoughtful criticism from Republicans across the state, and I expect to continue refining it during the committee process. After all, this is not “my platform”; it belongs to the people of the Idaho Republican Party. Dorothy Moon often says that the Idaho GOP is a grassroots organization, built from the bottom up, not the top down. The platform should reflect that structure rather than being imposed by a few people at the top. Mark Fuller seems to have forgotten that today—just look at the title of his email: “KEEP YOUR MITTS OFF OUR PLATFORM.” “Our platform.” Who is “our”? Is it all Republicans? Just conservative Republicans? Just state party officers? Does any Republican delegate have the right to suggest alterations to the platform, or do they first need to check with Mark Fuller? The platform does not belong to me, nor does it belong to Mark Fuller. It does not belong to the state chair, the party officers, or even the Platform Committee. It is a document adopted by the delegates to the state convention every two years, and they are under no obligation to preserve the decisions made at past conventions. Each delegate has the same right as any other to propose changes and argue their case before the convention.

I’m just one person, but my intention with this platform rewrite has been to create a document that reflects the values of a majority of Idaho Republicans while giving our legislators specific tasks for the coming session. It’s ultimately up to the members of the committee and the delegates to the convention whether or not to go that route. I look forward to the conversation!

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A crowded field

Speaking of the upcoming convention, delegates and alternates should not plan on escaping early Saturday afternoon. Both the chair and first vice chair races currently have three declared candidates apiece, with more announcements possible before nominations close.

Preparing for fire season

Gov. Brad Little issued a press release today, and held a press conference, to discuss how his office and other state agencies are preparing for fire season, which many predict to be exceptionally dangerous this summer:

Since the launch of the Governor’s Make Forests Healthy Again initiative, more on-the-ground work is reducing hazardous fuels, improving forest health, supporting Idaho mills and jobs, and helping protect communities from catastrophic wildfire. In December, Idaho signed its second Shared Stewardship Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service, renewing the state’s commitment to cross-boundary forest management and wildfire risk reduction while increasing timber outputs through collaborative projects. Every Idahoan has a role to play The majority of wildfires are caused by people, not lightning. Despite the state’s preparedness efforts, Governor Little and fire officials stressed that preventing human-caused wildfires remains critical. “Government can invest in equipment, technology, and partnerships, but preventing wildfires starts with individual responsibility. As we head into the heart of fire season, I encourage all Idahoans and visitors to remain vigilant, follow fire restrictions, recreate responsibly, and do their part to prevent human-caused fires. One spark can change lives, threaten communities, and devastate landscapes,” Governor Little said.

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Caring for veterans

Sen. Jim Risch has requested the Trump Administration add a Veteran Business Outreach Center in Idaho to support members of the military and their families:

“Idaho is home to more than 120,000 veterans and 12,000 veteran-owned businesses. [. . .] These veterans and small business owners deserve a dedicated, in-state resource with a deep understanding of Idaho’s unique economic environment and the challenges veterans face,” Risch wrote. “The Gem State supports a robust military population across installations statewide, including Mountain Home Air Force Base and the Idaho National Guard’s Gowen Field. Opening an Idaho-based VBOC will improve the SBA’s outreach, counseling, and business training for Gem State veterans, reducing barriers to entrepreneurship and providing them resources to achieve self-sufficiency.”

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Video of the day

Rufo & Lomez are already the smartest commentators on the right today; adding Michael Anton to the conversation makes a must-watch:

I look forward to seeing many of you at the convention in Meridian, which starts day after tomorrow. Make sure you’re registered!

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