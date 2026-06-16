Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Cherylyn
18h

Mark Fuller is Full of himself.... Please, Delegates, VOTE for DOROTHY!!! Thayn's record is NOT Conservative. Dorothy's record is Conservative.

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