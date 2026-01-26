Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Perley's avatar
Jeff Perley
5h

Mr. Almon, I believe your statement "Lacking any actual legal authority to overthrow the Articles of Confederation" is in error. A majority of states gave commissions to their delegates of the 1787 constitution convention that included authority to do what was necessary for the "exigencies" of the Union. For a historical and scholarly confirmation of this, please read the published Harvard Law paper by constitutional lawyer Mike Farris. I can also send you excerpts of the actual commissions if you like. The commissioners were acting under the authority given to them by their respective states. https://journals.law.harvard.edu/jlpp/wp-content/uploads/sites/90/2017/03/Farris_FINAL.pdf

Reply
Share
2 replies by Brian Almon and others
Jenny Holmes's avatar
Jenny Holmes
17m

It is a hard pill to take when one learns they are outnumbered. Instead of believing "...any loss or setback is solely due to cheating, fraud, or other such shenanigans," and not the fact that your side didn't have the votes is difficult. Thus, many are resolved to leave blue state strongholds and move to red state havens. However, they discover the battle never ends, and those havens have the potential of shrinking.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture