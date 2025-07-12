Gem State Chronicle

lynn boiserealtygroup.com
8h

I hope that smart people that are concerned about the out-of-control. Boise City budget will review this and come to the meeting on Tuesday night and speak up. I have heard that in the past no one shows up at city Council and they just rubberstamp it. We must speak up and out here it is.!! 6:00 pm City Hall. It’s your tax dollars people and they’re going up.!!

https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/finance/budget-and-financial-management/budget-feedback-fy26/

Rick Hydrick
7h

Brian,

"It’s in the nature of government to expand. Once bureaus and bureaucrats get a taste of power, they begin to believe they know better how to manage citizens than the citizens themselves. When economic downturns occur, governments are incentivized to try to fix things."

You missed one, and it is where it all begins. Bureaucrats usually begin their careers as young visionaries with a mission. They have a cause - a righteous cause. It's usually one that already has legs. So they spend their early careers bringing that cause to fruition. Once they have completed meeting that goal, which often, in government, takes years, they have nothing to do. So they look for or are told about and convince legislators, with the help of NGO's, that there is something else to fix, rather than lose their job.

Along with economic motivation, they think "deeper." They are saviors. Well if that regulation or subsidy worked, let's refine or expand it's or a cousin cause's purpose and effect.

It's not only wanting power and thinking they know better; it is believing they are saving the world. Their work is noble. It is egocentric, enlightened, and has deeper effect and meaning than the common lay person can know, as much or more than it is driven by the economy or a naked appetite for power. In other words, government incentivizes itself due to self-preservation with a sense of mission on top.

This is especially true in America, where we are all animated to one degree or another by ideas and our freedom to act upon them. I know. I have lived in post-communist Europe, where bureaucrats are driven by survival.

My career in environmental management as the Operations Manager for decades at the South Tahoe Public Utility District, and the Lake Tahoe Basin being one of the most regulated regions on the planet (check Grok), I enjoyed the general collegiality and productivity of the 70's and much less so the later constant hubris and combativeness of multiple local, state, and federal agencies there and for the last decade of my career in the same role in Sacramento.

This high idealism and need to grow the government to stay employed animates our the bureacrats of today, and is almost unrecognized. One must live it to know it.

Best to you and your trenchant analyses.

Rick Hydrick

Preston, Idaho

