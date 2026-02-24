Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Foster's avatar
JD Foster
3h

Remember -- when protestors are "mostly peaceful," that means 51% of them are peaceful. The other 49%?

Reply
Share
Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
1h

The only people who don't know how this will end are the mentally ill. At least they won't be able to say we didn't warn them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture