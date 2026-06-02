Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Foster's avatar
JD Foster
16m

The tension between the activist and government perspectives arises largely out of a simple confusion. Let us start with the proposition that we should all hope for high rates of participation. That said, the party and the activists should be concerned foremost with participation in primaries or caucuses as demonstrating the strength of the party. The government's SOLE concern should be participation in the general election. Government has no business interfering with or being concerned with what happens among free citizens at the party level.

Further, one way to address the issue of crossovers, at least in part, is to require those registering with a party in the primary to commit to vote for the party's nominee in the general. Hardcore activists may well so commit and then renege, but the conscience of the casual crossover will likely diminish their mischief-making.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture