Discussion about this post

Jefferson Kim
18h

My preliminary calculations demonstrated the math pans out. The corporate income tax brings in quite a bit to the general fund.

The "soft" costs to self-determination, especially to multi-national corporations are more questionable (ie. corrupting our youth, and importing third-world denizens). The concept of "Skin in the game" applies. In which case, Simplot, and companies literally tied to the land are much more preferred to mercenaries who can just get up and leave at any time.

Micron invests a considerable amount of technology and infrastructure.

But it is likely why such tax breaks are offered, in order for these companies to invest considerable capital investments which cannot easily be moved out-of-State.

If a lawmaker, I'd condition tax breaks on no DEI, and no EB-5 as starters. Import the third world; become the third world.

1 reply by Brian Almon
