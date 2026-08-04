Protein!

Savanna DeHay is our regular health & nutrition columnist. It’s not exactly political talk, but I find it interesting and educational, and Savanna does a thorough job with her research and writing. Saving our state for our posterity starts with fixing and maintaining our own health.

Weekly meals that are easy, animal-based, and delicious are a lifesaver for busy days and meal prep. Adding these meals into your weekly rotation will make life easier without breaking the bank. They’re so simple and customizable that even the pickiest eaters will enjoy it! Let’s roll up our sleeves and see what’s cookin’!

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Press releases

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Video of the day

Jake the Lawyer has some thoughts on Flock cameras:

The Daily Minute

The second Daily Minute video in two days—that’s a great trend. I tried a new tool for generating subtitles this time that’s entirely local rather than cloud-based. It needed some correction on my name, and Savanna’s, but it got Sen. Crapo correct and even Minidoka County. Check it out on YouTube, X, Facebook, Rumble, or Tiktok!

Remember to visit the full redesigned Idaho Insider to find answers to all your questions about Idaho state government. I have many more big plans for the platform between now and the new legislative session in January!

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!