Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
3h

Any properly equipped firearm is the one Idahoans should choose. This contest seems silly to us. Let's just hope it doesn't backfire at the midterms.

We should not glorify guns, but we should protect everyone's right to bear arms as the Second Amendment states:

https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-2/

Second Amendment

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

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