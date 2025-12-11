Gem State Chronicle

Sharp analysis, Brian. IACI's roster—Amalgamated Sugar, J.R. Simplot, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Wada Farms, Glanbia, and kin—exemplifies crony capitalism run amok, gorging on federal handouts while foisting a deracinated globalism that undermines Idaho's bedrock values. The numbers lay it bare: Idaho's ag sector hauled in $3.03 billion in commodity subsidies from 1995-2024, with Wada Farms pocketing $9.44 million; Lamb Weston snagged $4.95 million in 2023 state tax credits; McCain landed $6.9 million in USDA grants for "sustainable" potato schemes; Glanbia grabbed $3.125 million for emissions gimmicks; Amalgamated thrives on USDA sugar loans worth hundreds of millions; and Simplot's raked in over $2 million annually in state aid plus federal perks.

But these distortions—bloated workforces, suppressed wages, and offshored jobs—stem straight from easy debt access, turning these outfits into quasi-government appendages rather than free-market players. Lamb Weston's net debt-to-equity clocks in at a staggering 223%, Glanbia's net debt hits $650 million with $1.3 billion in committed facilities, and the rest float on fiat-fueled leverage that props up inefficiency. Farm bosses have saturated Idaho with cheap Mexican labor—89% of dairy hands foreign-born, mostly undocumented Mexicans dominating 78-90% of the slots—while Boomers cashed out our English heritage for quick bucks. This betrayal guarantees implosion: subsidies fade, debt pyramids topple, and these sham corps crumble with the rest of America's fraud factories.

That said, we haven't seen the gut-wrenching devastation here that plagued places like Detroit, where auto giants offshored factories to Mexico under NAFTA's umbrella, lured by Mexican government sweeteners like 50% import duty discounts, freight concessions, and duty-free inputs—subsidies that seeded their own destruction by hollowing out the Rust Belt and shipping jobs south. In Idaho, the physical tether of ag and mining industries—rooted in land, soil, and resources—forces much of that debt and subsidy cash to convert into tangible capital investments right here or nearby, like the $3 million federal boost for the dairy-anchored Idaho CAFE facility near Rupert, or Chobani's $500 million Twin Falls expansion, pumping upgrades into local infrastructure rather than vanishing overseas. At least the fiat flows build something enduring in the Gem State before the inevitable rot sets in.

Worse, they're not even geared toward real production anymore, but infested with Social Justice Warriors converging them into woke husks. As Vox Day nails in "Corporate Cancer," SJW infiltration rots companies from the inside, prioritizing virtue signals over profits and driving away talent—costing billions and sealing their doom. Idaho will thrive without these debt-warped leeches, reclaiming space for genuine enterprises rooted in faith and freedom.

They're modern Pharisees, hawking souls for scraps. Matthew 16:26 rings true: "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"

