Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Jenny Holmes's avatar
Jenny Holmes
6hEdited

Thank you, Brian, for a clear explanation of what you were trying to do. I sat in on the platform committee and observed the respectful debate. It takes time and energy to read, discern, and assimilate information.

Some knee-jerk pundits grabbed a headline, planted their stake, and rather than discuss the pros and cons of an issue, resorted to personal insults, name calling, and purity tests. And if you don't vote with them, you're labeled a RINO, sell out, or extremist.

If only we were limited to face-to-face deliberation rather than using social media posts, hyperbole, and memes to persuade and propagandize. Some of the things that were said about you, I wonder if they'd repeat it to your face.

Sometimes it feels like we're back in middle school.

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Steve Moore's avatar
Steve Moore
6h

While I was one that was not ready for a complete overhaul of the platform, I believe part of the reason is there was very little time for people to read and digest what was being proposed. A lot of history, passion and beliefs were removed. The proposal of forming a committee and reviewing, revising and proposing changes would be a good thing in my humble opinion. Make sure that there is plenty of time to get it out there for people to digest the changes, and propose what they do or don't like about the changes.

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