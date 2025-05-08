As expected, the Boise City Council voted 5-1 last night to designate the LGBTQ+ pride flag an “official flag” of the city, attempting to exploit a loophole in House Bill 96. Protesters on both sides of the issue packed the street outside City Hall and filled the council chambers.

I live-tweeted the evening, starting with the crowds gathering outside before moving inside for the council meeting. Devin from Liberty Snippets captured some of the shenanigans after I headed in. Notably, much of the interaction between pro- and anti-flag demonstrators wasn’t about the issue itself but rather rehashing old arguments and settling personal scores.

The parody artists at the Babylon Bee picked up the story for Not the Bee, linking to yesterday’s article and some of my tweets. Greg Pruett at the Idaho Dispatch, Margaret Carmel at BoiseDev, and Carolyn Komatsoulis at the Idaho Statesman also covered the story, so check out their articles for a range of perspectives.

The crowd was on edge last night. Those opposed to Boise flying the pride flag were outraged that Mayor Lauren McLean and the council continue to defy state law. Several attendees interrupted council members during their statements, prompting McLean to call a recess when people in the crowd began loudly arguing. To their credit, Boise police officers refrained from escorting anyone out, likely hoping to avoid a spectacle.

On the other hand, flag supporters were jubilant. This was their victory party, and they savored every moment. While Council Member Luci Willits received applause after her statement opposing the resolution, Mayor McLean earned a loud standing ovation from the crowd, which was at least 75% flag supporters.

Upon leaving City Hall, I navigated a gauntlet of pride flag supporters cheering in triumph. Some of my fellow conservatives were furious, but I urged them to stay level-headed. That night, we watched the opposing team take a victory lap, but the season is far from over.

I suspect Republican legislators, even those who might sympathize with McLean’s desire to fly the pride flag, are growing frustrated with her public defiance of the Legislature and state law. What example does it set when elected officials pick and choose which laws to follow or create convoluted justifications to skirt them? Republicans stand for law and order, not anarchy, and the more McLean and the Boise City Council defy the law, the harder the hammer will fall next year.

Patience is key. Rash action achieves nothing. Let the Democrats crow about their flag and savor a rare victory after countless crushing defeats. The Legislature’s response must be careful and precise. Feel free to contact Mayor McLean and the council to express your disapproval, but I also recommend calling your legislators and urging them to be ready to lay down the law in 2026.

Please take a moment to thank our sponsors: Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals Exchange. In addition to sponsoring the Chronicle, they stand for the values that made America great.