But on the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. And as they were frightened and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise.” And they remembered his words, and returning from the tomb they told all these things to the eleven and to all the rest.

Luke 24:1-9 ESV

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Over the last week I’ve been redesigning the homepage of the Gem State Chronicle. Instead of having to scroll to find op-eds and press releases, they’re conveniently located at the top via tabs. Make sure to check out Local Voices, a new section to feature (mostly) exclusive publications from the people of Idaho.

The past week at the Chronicle…

Only two articles this week, due to the hectic end to the legislative session. Learn more about the radiator cap maneuver that sent no tax dollars for teacher’s unions to the governor’s desk, as well as a recap of the final week of the session.

This week, I published newsletters from Attorney General Raul Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson, and op-eds from Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon and Mountain States Policy Center president Chris Cargill.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say, which is why I republish many op-eds and press releases. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

With the homepage redesign creating much more space for content, I plan to add more newsletters, op-eds, and press releases from our elected officials, state agencies, and center-right political figures.

In other news…

YouTuber Shoe0nHead brought a unique perspective to the theological arguments surrounding the conflict in Iran:

Rufo & Lomez spoke with Lyman Stone about what has caused the decline in the American birthrate and what we can do to fix it. (I’m doing my part!)

Jake the Lawyer explained how the federal government slowly but surely usurped state sovereignty using one magic little phrase:

J Burden and Auron MacIntyre delved into why libertarianism is not a coherent political program:

Finally, the 80s were weird enough, but weird 80s pop stars thought Idaho was even stranger:

Upcoming events…

There are still a few events left on the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day schedule. Check out the master list at the state party website so you can find one near you.

The Ada County GOP is hosting free candidate forums next month—one for statewide candidates, and one for county candidates. Both will be at Boise High School.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great week!