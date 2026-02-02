What a week. My car gave up its ghost on Monday, and by Wednesday I had upgraded to something slightly newer with a few thousand fewer miles. It needed a bit of work—new air filters, new turn signal bulbs, scraping off some rust—but it seems like it will get me where I need to go for another year or three.

In Merle Haggard’s 1981 song “Are the Good Times Really Over” he wishes “a Ford and a Chevy would still last ten years, like they should.” We tend to think that things in the past were higher quality, perhaps from survivorship bias, but there’s a lot to be thankful for in the 21st century. I put the final 18,000 miles (out of 263,000) on a 20-year-old Nissan, even taking it on road trips to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello in the past year. I couldn’t ask for much more.

Maybe the good times aren’t over just yet.

On Monday, I asked a simple question: who is “we the people”?

On Tuesday, I took another look at what Idaho has done to return lawmaking power to the Legislature, and what we should do next.

On Wednesday, I expressed my concern with Gov. Brad Little’s appointee for the Idaho Human Rights Commission. Estalla Zamora’s social media showed her to be an anti-ICE zealot who considers Trump supporters racists and cowards.

On Saturday, I shared the news that her nomination had been quashed by the Senate, and urged readers to continue talking to their elected officials.

Meanwhile, on Friday I peeked behind the curtain into the world of cosmetology licensure, and asked some questions about how involved government should be in the marketplace.

I also published op-eds and newsletters from Congressman Russ Fulcher, Maxford Nelson, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Sen. Jim Risch, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

Idaho Freedom Foundation hosted Emily Naugle, president of Right to Life Idaho, to discuss the state of the pro-life movement today:

Auron MacIntyre and some guests discussed why self-proclaimed libertarians have such a massive blind spot for the problems of mass migration:

Jared Henderson asked why the world seems to fake these days:

Michael Malice had a fascinating conversation with Mike Cernovich, one of the veterans of the new right:

John Doyle examined questions related to Palantir, Peter Thiel, and Vice President J.D. Vance. Is there a conspiracy to destroy America? Or are these the good guys?

Rufo and Lomez had an interesting conversation about where the left goes from here, after having gone all-in on wokeness:

It’s Lincoln Day season. I’m putting together a page with all the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day luncheons and dinners, so check it out to find one near you. Last I heard there were only a couple dozen tickets left for the Gem County Lincoln Day Dinner on February 7, featuring none other than Alex Adams. I bought mine!

Idaho, Owyhee, Jeome, Blaine, Goodling, Lincoln, Twin Falls, Bear Lake, Caribou, Elmore, Franklin, and Kootenai Counties are hosting Lincoln Days this month as well, with many more in March and April. Buy your tickets soon!

The Syringa Speaker Series is hosting Liz Wheeler, Chloe Cole, and Joe Concha on Saturday, February 28 for its 2026 gala. Check it out here. I’m working with Syringa to promote this event so do me a favor and buy a ticket or ten.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.