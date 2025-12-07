Sunday, December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy. 84 years ago today, Japan attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing more than 2,400 sailors, soldiers, Marines, and civilians, and bringing the United States into the Second World War.

The American people would quickly mobilize to, as President Franklin Roosevelt declared the next day, achieve absolute victory through their righteous might. Our nation, and the world, was never the same. Yet those momentous world-altering events should never overshadow the individuals who lost their lives that day, and the families who carried on without them.

Never forget.

The past week at the Chronicle…

Did you catch the Gem State Report? I brought my Friday night live show back as we get closer to the 2026 legislative session. Last week I spoke with Rep. Jeff Ehlers about the work of the DOGE Task Force, Sen. Scott Grow about the budget, and Ryan Spoon about why he got free beer from Old State Saloon:

On Monday, I wrote about the political machine that kicked into gear to ensure that Lisa Burtenshaw won the Idaho Falls mayoral runoff.

On Wednesday, I looked back at that election, as well as the special election in Tennessee, to see what Republicans need to learn.

On Friday, I explained why I do what I do—trying to bring focus to the signal amidst the noise.

I also published regular columnist Savanna DeHay’s guide to getting over the flu. Being politically engaged is that much harder when you’re sick!

I also published op-eds and newsletters by Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, KCRCC chair Brent Regan, Tim Oren, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Make sure also to check out the numerous press releases issued by political figures throughout Idaho.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Substack:

Videos:

New YouTuber Jake the Lawyer explains the decisions behind Ford’s reaction to the way in which their Pinto cars tended to explode:

One of my favorite new follows, author Hilary Layne, explains how concepts from fanfiction have infected literature today:

Rufo and Lomez returned for a dive into the Somali fraud scandal, in which Minnesota taxpayers saw their cash being funneled to terrorist groups in Africa:

John Doyle discussed the targeting of alleged narcoterrorists from Venezuela:

Upcoming events:

Idaho Freedom Foundation will present what it calls a conservative budget plan tomorrow afternoon at the Capitol:

