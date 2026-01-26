The legislative session is a busy time. I’m just a guy watching it all play out on the outside, and even so I’ve found myself worn out at the end of each day. After multiple in-depth articles and daily appearances on Idaho Signal, I ended up not going live on Friday nights with the Gem State Report. I’ve been pondering ideas, such as moving it elsewhere in the week or producing smaller programs.

What do you think?

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I examined the bicameral legislature, the system of having both a Senate and a House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, I looked at how both the governor and the Legislature intend to continue the process of cleaning up our state code.

On Thursday, I asked why we continue to fund and maintain a special commission for a single ethnic group in Idaho.

On Friday, I reported on the oral arguments in the Parental Choice Tax Credit case.

I also published op-eds and newsletters this week from Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Sen. Jim Risch, Congressman Mike Simpson, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Sen. Mike Crapo, Mountain States Policy Center president Chris Cargill, and one more from Congressman Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Lilly Allman of In the Know Idaho joined Caleb Cook on the Gem State Brief:

Logan Finney of Idaho Reports spoke to Republican Assistant Majority Leader Douglas Pickett and Democratic Minority Caucus Chair Monica Church about the new session:

Jake the Lawyer explained the law behind immigration enforcement:

Rufo and Lomez discussed the rise of antisemitism and asked if there is a way to discuss issues related to Israel and the Jewish people without violating taboos:

Nick Solheim of American Moment sat down with Michael Green for a close look at what poverty means in America today:

Upcoming events…

The Idaho GOP is hosting a discussion on the idea of an Article V Convention with JBS’ Robert Brown on Tuesday at 3:30pm in the Lincoln Auditorium. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida came to Idaho making the case for such a convention to propose a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution; come hear another perspective.

It’s Lincoln Day season. I’m putting together a page with all the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day luncheons and dinners, so check it out to find one near you. Last I heard there were only a couple dozen tickets left for the Gem County Lincoln Day Dinner on February 7, featuring none other than Alex Adams. I bought mine!

The Syringa Speaker Series is hosting Liz Wheeler, Chloe Cole, and Joe Concha on Saturday, February 28 for its 2026 gala. Check it out here. I’m working with Syringa to promote this event so do me a favor and buy a ticket or ten.

