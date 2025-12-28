In modern American culture, Christmas begins earlier and earlier each year. Department stores put out their merchandise and decorations as early as October or even September, and the season begins in earnest after Thanksgiving. Celebrations are over by the afternoon of Christmas Day.

This is opposite of western Christian tradition, in which Christmastide begins on December 25 and continues for twelve days, until Epiphany on January 6. Each day focused on a different aspect of the Nativity story. Jack Montgomery has been writing about each days over at the National Pulse, including today’s Feast of the Holy Family.

It’s a reminder to slow down, to contemplate the ideas behind the things we do, and refocus ourselves on what is important in life.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Wednesday, Christmas Eve, I explained that Jesus really is the reason for the season.

On Friday, I looked at what declining enrollment numbers in K-12 public schools mean for budgets and policies going forward.

On Saturday, I mused on how we can adjust our strategies to changing times while holding on to timeless principles.

I published op-eds and newsletters from Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Tim Oren, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Darcy Lammers.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Tim Oren’s op-ed this week presented more analysis of the way in which legislators vote together, and what it reveals not only about factions in the Legislature, but which scorecards do a good job of mapping those things. Make sure to check it out.

Josiah Lippincott has a simple request: stop giving liberals our tax money. With more news breaking each day regarding the Somali daycare scam in Minnesota, it’s imperative to reform the systems that have allowed the left to funnel tax dollars to their own constituent groups.

Speaking of daycare fraud, independent journalist Nick Shirley visited numerous firms in Minnesota that have received federal funds, only to find that they are likely all fake:

Is this happening in Idaho?

Speaking of things that are wrong and disturbing on multiple levels, Shoe0nHead dived into the world of teen dating apps:

Finally, Derek Muller of Veritasium shared the history of his platform, and how he was able to hand off much of the day-to-day operations in order to have time for his family. It seems to be a path worth following:

Don’t forget that the Idaho GOP Winter Meeting is January 9 and 10 in Meridian, followed by the opening of the 2026 session on Monday, January 12. I’ll see you there!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.