Hello to all the new subscribers. Thank you for joining me on this journey to elevate the political discourse and empower more citizens to take an active role in their government. Each weekend I post a "roundup" of my articles, guest pieces at the Gem State Chronicle, and the most interesting things I've come across in the past week that help shape my understanding of this moment in history.

The 2026 session begins on January 12!

The past week at the Chronicle…

On this week’s Gem State Report, I spoke with Fred Birnbaum and Brett Farruggia of Idaho Freedom Foundation about their proposed conservative budget:

I also published op-eds and newsletters from Matt Edwards and Katherine Hartley, KCRCC chair Brent Regan, Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

The Hill published another of my articles. This time, I examined how the immigration debate in Idaho reveals a rift in the Republican Party:

Although Idaho is more than 600 miles from the southern border, immigration is one of the state’s most volatile political issues. Two out of three Idaho voters backed Trump in 2024, yet powerful interest groups in the state continue to push for maintaining, and even expanding, the flow of both legal and illegal foreign labor.

Substack:

Videos:

Bryan Hyde, host of IFF’s Nowhere to Hyde program, looked at IACI’s influence on Idaho politics:

John Doyle explained how mass migration has become a doctrine of the left-wing religion:

Rufo and Lomez brought their usual down-to-earth perspective to the sideshow that is conservative influencers:

Matt Walsh shared with Tucker Carlson how he stays out of such sideshows:

Finally, Veritasium continued its deep dive into quantum mechanics with the story of the discovery of antimatter:

