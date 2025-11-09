Karen Carpenter died the year I was born. The singing and drumming half of the Carpenters, who defined popular music in the 1970s, passed away at age 32 due to complications from anorexia. While the world was robbed of decades of her amazing voice, modern technology ensures that her talent lives on.

For all that is dystopian about the modern world—unlimited tracking and surveillance, children growing up addicted to screens, and social media gigafrying our brains—there are many things we simply take for granted. When was the last time you spent more than thirty seconds wondering about the lyrics to a song or the name of that one actor in that one movie? Recipes are just a click away, and home repair or auto maintenance projects are far easier than when you had to dig up a heavy paperback manual.

Today, we can listen to nearly every song recorded in the past century with the tap of a finger. We no longer rely on radio stations or record stores to define the soundtrack of our lives. Karen Carpenter may have died when I was just a baby, but I can listen to her voice anytime I want.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals, as well as our latest sponsor New Saint Andrews College. I appreciate the support!

I’ve relaunched the Merch Store with a couple of new branded items. Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about your elected officials.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, regular columnist Savanna DeHay shared the benefits of red light therapy.

I was busy all day Tuesday, working a polling place. The next day I wrote about the results.

On Thursday, I examined how political feuds are often shallow covers for personal beefs. (And holy cow, some people keep doing their best to prove my point!)

On Friday, I continued following that thread, asking why people spend so much time and energy fighting these battles.

Yesterday, I reported that the Attorney General’s Office found no probable cause to charge Sheriff Bob Norris for an incident at a KCRCC town hall earlier this year.

This week I published op-eds by Congressman Russ Fulcher, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, Ryan Spoon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Congressman Mike Simpson, and KCRCC chairman Brent Regan.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Substacks:

Videos:

Just before the election, Michael Knowles gave a terrific speech at the Nixon Library. If you watch one video this week, make it this:

Jason Whitlock joined Auron MacIntyre to talk about the recent brouhaha in conservative discourse:

Idaho’s own Pastor Doug Wilson joined Nick Freitas to discuss why he believes America must be a Christian nation once again:

Jonathan Keeperman, aka Lomez, has partnered with Christopher Rufo for a new podcast. I plan to listen to it shortly but I have no doubt it will be great:

Finally, as the late, great, Rush Limbaugh used to say heading into commercial: “We’ve only just begun. Carpenters, 1970.”

Upcoming Events:

Are you a young person in the Treasure Valley? Join Ada and Canyon youth chairs Ashley Mujagic and Alexis Scott for a “friendsgiving” event on Saturday 11/22:

Remember to go vote on Tuesday if you haven’t already. Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great rest of your weekend!