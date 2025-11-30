With that, the leftover turkey and cranberry sauce is gone, family has headed home, and we arrive on the eve of December. For some reason, my thoughts often turn to the 1930s and 40s at this time of year—probably because of the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7. I listen to the music of the era, read about the historical events, and think about how my great-grandparents’ generation lived.

What a time of transformation that was. My great-grandparents were born into a world where telephones and automobiles were novelties of the rich, where farm boy chores included hand-pumping buckets of water. By the time they reached my age, most houses had running water, electricity, phone lines, and everyone drove a car.

That generation saw two world wars sandwiched around the Great Depression. In 1945 they saw the power of the atom, and just a few decades later they would watch a man walk on the moon.

We still live in the world that was created back then, a world created by the decisions made by men such as Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight Eisenhower. I believe that era is coming to a close, and the decisions made today will impact the lives of our own great-grandchildren. What are you doing today that will echo for the next century?

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals, as well as our latest sponsor New Saint Andrews College. I appreciate the support!

I’ve relaunched the Merch Store with a couple of new branded items. Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about your elected officials.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I shared updates to three different developing stories that I have been keeping an eye on.

On Tuesday, I took a close look at how the ideology of our public school system is enabling exploitation of children.

On Wednesday, I exposed the many heads of Jannus, Inc., an NGO that is using our tax dollars to reshape our society.

On Thursday, I enjoyed Thanksgiving with family. I hope your holiday was great!

On Friday, I shared some musings about the nature of citizen government, and how it’s not enough to demand someone just do something.

I also published op-eds by Brian Parsons, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Congressman Mike Simpson, and KCRCC chairman Brent Regan.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Substack:

Steve Sailer had some interesting thoughts (as usual) about the late playwright Sir Tom Stoppard.

Mike Maherry did some research on the term “Black Friday” for Money Metals. (Thanks again to Money Metals for sponsoring the Gem State Chronicle!)

Peachy Keenan took a look at the growing fertility crisis in the younger generations.

Michael Green wrote a fascinating post on the true definition of poverty. I’m still mulling over this one.

Videos:

American Moment’s Nick Solheim spoke with Ian Fletcher about free trade and tariffs. Insightful discussion:

YouTuber Shoe0nHead still considers herself a faithful liberal, but one who is disenchanted with the left. Yet her critique of Republicans is worth considering:

Rufo and Lomez took a look at the crisis of masculinity among the younger generations, and asked how how can save young men from going down either the road of effete stoners like Seth Rogen or exaggerated LARPers like Andrew Tate:

John Doyle discussed the true meaning of Thanksgiving with Auron MacIntyre:

Finally, Jared Henderson looked at the growing dystopianism of AI, and what we can do to maintain our humanity:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great rest of your weekend, and head into December with confidence!