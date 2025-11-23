I believe that the so-called Serenity Prayer is central to any human endeavor:

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

The true cost of anything, whether time, energy, or capital, is the opportunity to have done something else. Every moment we spend following national stories that are completely out of our control is a moment we could have put toward actually changing things in our own state and communities.

That’s not to say we should never take a break from political work—goodness knows we all need it. Rather, it’s a reminder to focus on priorities that actually matter.

As Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld put it in a Substack post yesterday:

And now is the time for practical action. If you want honest government, fiscal restraint, and leaders who answer to YOU, not to lobbyists, not to party bosses, and not to federal strings, then join me. Talk to your neighbors. Show up. Vote. Volunteer. Support candidates who refuse to sell Idaho’s future to the highest bidder. The only thing standing between Idaho and political overreach is an informed, courageous, and engaged people.

Or, as Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon wrote this week:

Benjamin Franklin said we have a republic if we can keep it. National news may dominate the headlines, but local politics is where the real work gets done. It’s time to step up, get engaged, and do your part to keep our republic.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I dove into the complex web of public utility monopolies—private companies, sometimes even partly-owned by firms like Blackrock, which are nevertheless tangled up in government.

On Tuesday, I checked in on the costs for renovating ITD’s State St. campus. Was holding on to the building a good deal?

On Friday, I laid out how political machines work, using Gov. Brad Little’s operation as an example. When facing an organized system like that, we can either complain, or play the game better.

I also reported on Will Eddy being appointed Shoshone County Sheriff, the latest chapter in that small town saga.

This week I published op-eds and newsletters from Suzanne Knorr on water issues, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, an update from the Idaho State Tax Commission, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, KCRCC chairman Brent Regan, Sen. Jim Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

