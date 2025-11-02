I stopped watching college and professional sports regularly a couple of years ago. I used to follow my western Washington teams almost religiously, but after getting married, starting a family, and devoting myself to a cause, I found it took too much time and mental energy. Still, I enjoy catching the occasional game, and there’s nothing quite like a Game 7 of the World Series.

Yesterday’s game had it all: home runs, defensive brilliance, spectacular pitching performances, and enough tension for an entire season. They say football is a game of inches, but baseball might be a game of millimeters. Had Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s toe been just a bit closer to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, he would have scored and the Blue Jays would be celebrating a world championship. Instead, the Dodgers celebrated their second consecutive title.

Betting scandals notwithstanding, professional sports remain an unscripted display of physical and mental excellence. Two teams, each full of the best players in the world, gave it their all until the final moment—both having numerous chances to win, yet never giving up.

It was fun.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I caught up with the work of the Child Custody & Domestic Relations Task Force, which is debating potential reforms to Idaho’s family law system.

On Wednesday, I looked at the mayoral and council races in Idaho Falls.

On Friday, I shared my debut op-ed in The Hill, which examined how local media covered the Wilder raid last month. Read the op-ed here.

Finally, on Saturday I covered the mayoral and council races in Post Falls, one of Idaho’s most rapidly growing communities.

I also published op-eds by Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Senator Jim Risch, State Senator Tammy Nichols, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Remember to go vote on Tuesday if you haven't already. Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.