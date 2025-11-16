It’s November. Leaves are changing color and falling, frost is appearing in the morning, and Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away. Political junkies like you and me have a very short respite between Election Day and the start of the legislative session. (Unless you’re in Idaho Falls or Pocatello, where candidates are furiously campaigning in runoff elections.)

Make sure to enjoy the time with your family and friends. After all, that’s why we’re in the fight in the first place.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I marked the celebration of Veteran’s Day.

On Wednesday, I examined the way in which Idaho Supreme Court justices are typically appointed, then run unopposed as incumbents.

On Thursday, I took a look at what Idaho’s own Alex Adams is working on in DC.

On Friday, I wrote about how two state senators are raising questions about taxpayer supported digital learning.

I also reported on the upcoming resignation of Rep. Lance Clow and a briefing by Col. David Gunters regarding Qatari airmen coming to Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Finally, I published guest opinions by Brian Parsons, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, MSPC president Chris Cargill, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Congressman Mike Simpson, and KCRCC chair Brent Regan.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Videos:

I came across a new YouTube channel this week. Author Hilary Layne explains the sad state of modern literature, especially as it relates to women and girls. As a library board trustee who has been confronted with the question how to categorize species-bending fantasy romance novels, I found Layne’s video very insightful:

Auron MacIntyre joined Nick Freitas for a concise explanation of his political views. What will it take to save our country?

Is The Incredibles the most right-wing movie ever made? John Doyle thinks so:

Did you catch the latest episode of Rufo and Lomez? Two of the smartest and hardest-working men on the right share their thoughts every two weeks:

Upcoming Events:

Are you a young person in the Treasure Valley? Join Ada and Canyon youth chairs Ashley Mujagic and Alexis Scott for a “friendsgiving” event on Saturday 11/22:

The Kootenai County GOP is hosting a legislative town hall the same day in Coeur d’Alene:

