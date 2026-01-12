I had a great time seeing many of you at the Idaho GOP Winter Meeting and gala. It’s always fun to get so many people from the same world into the same room. Tomorrow’s opening of the 2026 legislative session will have a similar feel, sort of like the first day of school following summer holiday.

Tomorrow is also my 43rd birthday. With only a few hours left of age 42, I have yet to discover the answer to life, the universe, and everything. Oh well. Idaho was the 43rd state admitted to the union, so perhaps this next year will have special meaning as I continue to learn about Idaho and work to maintain her values for my children and their children yet to come.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I took a close look at the administrative costs that the Dept. of Health & Welfare endures to qualify for federal grant money. It’s not exactly “free money”, as it turns out.

On Wednesday, I wrote about the dangers of excessive hyperbole in political rhetoric. If you’re constantly warning that the sky is falling, voters will eventually tune you out.

On Thursday, I looked back at Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which will see oral arguments at the Supreme Court of the United States this coming week.

Finally, yesterday I caught you up on the 2026 Idaho GOP Winter Meeting.

I also published op-eds and newsletters by Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho State Board of Education executive director Jennifer White, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Summer Bushnell has been examining daycare subsidies in North Idaho. Check out her latest report.

Rep. David Leavitt wrote about how trade associations that few voters have ever heard of have significant influence on government policies.

Hilary Layne is not a fan of AI:

Logan Finney from Idaho Public TV spoke to Alex Adams, who is doing great work in his new federal position:

Finney’s colleague Melissa Davlin talked with Wendy Horman, who has now departed the Legislature to join Adams in the Administration for Children and Families:

John Doyle took a sledgehammer to the idea that conservatives can win by losing:

Jake the Lawyer explained why the District of Columbia is not (and should not be) a state:

Rufo and Lomez discussed the aftermath of the Minnesota welfare fraud scandal:

Christopher Rufo later spoke with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about how the government will investigate the scandal:

Upcoming events…

It’s Lincoln Day season. I’m putting together a page with all the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day luncheons and dinners, so check it out to find one near you.

The Syringa Speaker Series is hosting Liz Wheeler, Chloe Cole, and Joe Concha on Saturday, February 28 for its 2026 gala. Check it out here.

