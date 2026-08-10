Spend enough time in conservative circles, especially on social media, and you’ll inevitably hear people say “we can’t vote our way out of this.” Such statements often result from frustration about election results, or a perceived betrayal by political figures we once supported. The implication is that we’ve reached our own 1776 moment, requiring action that goes beyond participating in our current political process.

Of course, the people who make such statements don’t usually have any plans beyond continued posting on social media. How many of us are really and truly prepared to pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor in the course of violent revolution against the government? Because that’s the only real alternative to voting, isn’t it? Americans have always had four boxes available to us: the soapbox, the jury box, the ballot box, and the cartridge box. By saying we can’t vote our way out, we are really saying that the fourth box is the only remaining option.

But it’s not true. Your vote is a powerful tool to change society for the better. Consider the two different courses of history that were possible on November 5, 2024: Down one path, under Kamala Harris, was a society that would most likely resemble the modern United Kingdom, doubling down on replacement migration, radical gender hysteria, and jailing people for unapproved social media posts. Down the other, under Donald Trump, we have a closed border, significant reform of our immigration system, the biggest reduction in the federal government in more than half a century, a reversal of the DEI regime, and so much more.

President Trump isn’t perfect, and there are still things that his administration has done that I don’t support. But the alternative was never a magical libertarian utopia.

Conundrum Cluster posted a great essay on the subject that I encourage you to read:

Your vote determines whether your city approves more high-rise apartment complexes or affordable single-family homes. Your vote determines whether your county raises taxes, or lowers them. Your vote determines if the Legislature protects children, or allows them to be exploited.

It’s easy to go on social media and complain, but it’s just as easy to vote.

It’s easy to go on social media and say we can’t vote our way out of this, while wishing and hoping that some strongman will arrive and set everything aright. But it’s harder to be part of the change you want to see. If you really want to make a difference, then take the next step and get involved. Knock doors for a candidate in whom you believe. Phone bank for your local Republican Party. Donate money to a cause that makes a real difference. Step into the arena and for office yourself.

I’ve put much time and energy into the Gem State Chronicle, and especially Idaho Insider, because I believe that we can make a difference through the political process. I want you to have the tools to be the most effective citizen of our Republic that you can be. We can vote our way out of this, and God willing, we will.

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Video of the day

Nick Freitas breaks down Tucker Carlson’s 10 point plan for America, discussing where he is right, and where he is way off base:

Remember to check out Budget Calculator, the newest tool at Idaho Insider. Learn exactly where your tax money is going, and play around with the sliders to see what changes you would make if you were on JFAC right now. Check out this video I made explaining how it works:

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!