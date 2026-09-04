In just a few months, I will celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Gem State Chronicle. In January of 2022, I started a Substack newsletter to share my thoughts regarding politics in Eagle and Idaho. I called it “Gem State” because that is Idaho’s nickname—I was surprised it had not yet been taken. I used the state highway symbol as inspiration for the logo and color scheme.

That newsletter opened doors for me that I never thought possible. Soon I was speaking to elected officials and candidates, getting tips and news from inside sources, and being asked to write and edit for other organizations. Wayne Hoffman gave me my first real job in politics, and that in turn taught me what I needed to know to make political writing my full time gig.

In late 2023, I launched the full Gem State Chronicle, laying the foundation for something much bigger than a single newsletter. Today, my columns are a very small part of a much larger platform. Visitors to gemstatechronicle.com can access press releases, newsletters, and op-eds by Idaho’s leading center-right voices as well as Idaho Insider, your one-stop shop for information about all facets of state government.

From day one, my goal has never been to tell you what to think, or to provoke outrage in order to accomplish some political end. I want to give you the tools to be a more engaged citizen, because I believe an informed and engaged citizenry is the only way to make our republican form of government function in the way it was designed. I’d rather help you think through the complex issues before us than just give you talking points to post on social media and repeat ad nauseum.

Day one was January 7, 2022, on which I wrote:

I intend to use this newsletter to share my thoughts on what is happening in Idaho and in our country. I want to help you be informed, to know what is going on, and to understand the historical context. I want to encourage and motivate you to get involved at the local level, to build a movement that is capable of saving our state and our country. I invite you to join me on this journey as we struggle to preserve the Gem State for our own posterity.

This endeavor has succeeded beyond my wildest dreams. Your support has allowed me to commit to this project as my day job, and the Gem State Chronicle has had real influence on the political process in Idaho. Together, we are making a difference!

Today I would like to give paid subscribers a roadmap for where this platform goes next, and explain how you can help it get there.