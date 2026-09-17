CDL schools shut down

On the last day of August, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the emergency shutdown of 110 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training providers throughout the United States, saying they were associated with more than 5,000 drivers who failed to show proficiency in English. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) maintains a database of registered CDL training providers, as well as those that have been removed.

At least two Idaho firms were among the 110 shut down as part of this action. Intercheck Driving Services LLC and CDL Express appear to have been closely connected, with Intercheck handling hands-on training and testing and CDL Express handling the online theory course.

CDL Express was registered with the Secretary of State’s office in 2023 as a foreign corporation—that is, one formed in another state but doing business in Idaho. Its state of incorporation was Delaware—which has long had a reputation as a friendly place for businesses to register themselves—but its mailing address was in Meridian. Steven Lloyd was listed as the company’s registered agent, governor, and president at the same Meridian address, while Carson Lloyd was listed as governor and CEO with an address in Houston, Texas.

The Idaho registration for CDL Express was revoked in May 2024 for failure to file an annual report. It was recreated as an Idaho LLC in December 2024, then dissolved again last April for the same reason.

CDL Express’ website, cdlexpress.us,remains active, with a notice saying it is unable to accept new enrollments and that current enrollments are also suspended.

Intercheck has a somewhat longer history. Its initial LLC filing was made in 2011 by Steven and Andrea Lloyd, using a separate address in Meridian. That address was crossed out on the filing paperwork and replaced with one that Google Maps now resolves to the same location where CDL Express was registered.

Andrea Lloyd was dropped from the company in 2020, and its registration was revoked in 2024 for failing to file an annual report. It was reinstated in May 2025 with the same address used by CDL Express.

The addresses for CDL Express and Intercheck resolve to a property in the middle of a Meridian suburban neighborhood. I drove by to see for myself and found the property at the end of a short spur with “No Trespassing” signs posted.

A closer look at Ada County parcel data shows three adjoining properties associated with the address. One is a small lot directly north of the road, the second contains a residence, and the third is another lot farther north, where satellite imagery shows several semi trucks.

Intercheck’s website, cdlidaho.com, advertises the practical training and exams needed to obtain a CDL. Steven Lloyd is listed as a contact, while Carson Lloyd is listed as the contact for the online Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) theory course, which is handled by CDL Express.

In short, these two Idaho firms appear to have operated as two parts of the same CDL training operation: Intercheck covered practical training and testing, while CDL Express covered the online portion. Both were removed from the FMCSA Training Provider Registry effective September 3.

Prior to its removal, Intercheck’s address on the FMCSA list was identified as 213 McDermott Road in Nampa, part of a larger industrial property owned by Rock Contractors, Inc. Intercheck’s website gave directions to the property for CDL candidates taking their tests.

The DOT enforcement action was prompted by roadside inspection records identifying commercial drivers cited for failing federal English-language proficiency requirements. FMCSA compared those drivers with records in its Training Provider Registry and identified more than 110 providers that had repeatedly certified drivers who subsequently failed to meet the federal requirements.

However, I have not found specific records showing how many such drivers were directly linked to either of the two Idaho providers, or precisely what led FMCSA to remove them from the registry.

I attempted to contact Steven Lloyd for comment. The email address listed on cdlexpress.us bounced back as undeliverable, and I received no response from the Intercheck email.

The issue of CDL licensing had already received attention in Idaho earlier this year. During the 2026 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 667, eliminating Idaho’s nondomiciled CDL program. Under previous law, certain applicants who were not Idaho residents, including drivers domiciled in foreign countries, could obtain an Idaho commercial driver’s license if they met the required standards. H667 repealed that program, requiring all CDL applicants to establish Idaho residency. Gov. Brad Little signed the bill in March, and it took effect July 1.

Coverage of the new law at freightwaves.com included some numbers:

According to data previously provided by the Idaho Transportation Department, the state issued or renewed 778 non-domiciled CDLs in 2024, up from 482 in 2023 and 328 in 2022. During the first five months of 2025, Idaho had already issued or renewed 609 non-domiciled CDLs, suggesting another strong year before the residency requirement took effect.

That law is separate from the federal action against CDL training providers, but both show increasing attention to how commercial drivers are trained and licensed throughout the country in the wake of numerous high profile collisions involving commercial drivers who were found not to understand English.

Feature image created with ChatGPT.

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Bringing control of education back to the states

Sen. Jim Risch and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield collaborated on an op-ed this week explaining a new waiver that allows the Idaho Department of Education more flexibility in making decisions apart from federal control:

These waivers, in addition to reducing state and federal testing for Idaho students, should send a clear message to Idahoans about where we stand when it comes to the importance of small government and local control. Idaho will continue to strengthen its reputation as a state where families feel confident in their public schools, where taxpayers feel assurance that their dollars are being well-handled and well-spent, and where students can work towards a successful future in their own communities and beyond. This is a major victory for Idaho’s kids and further reinforces that in this state, we value prudent, conservative stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

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