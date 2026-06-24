I don’t know about you, but I’ve been pretty energized since the convention. Between the new executive team now in place to lead the party and a general rejection of divisive, confrontational politics, it feels like we’re headed in the right direction.

Lately I’ve also been thinking about how important it is to maintain a positive outlook on life. I’ve written before about tuning out ragebait, but it’s just as important for our own well-being to avoid becoming jaded or bitter. At the convention, I noticed a clear difference between “happy warriors” and those who seem to have settled into a constant state of anger. It crosses ideological lines as well. I’d rather spend time with someone I disagree with who is nevertheless positive and grounded than someone who agrees with me but is perpetually angry.

Bitter, angry people tend to drain the energy from those around them. We all have our appointed days on this earth—so why not choose to spend them with some measure of joy?

Don’t get scammed

Attorney General Raúl Labrador has issued a warning regarding travel scams:

“Scammers count on vacation excitement to cloud your judgment, and they’re getting more sophisticated every year,” said Attorney General Labrador. “A fake ad, a phishing text, or a too-good-to-be-true deal can drain your account before your trip ever starts. My office pursues these fraudsters and works to shut them down, but the best protection is a skeptical consumer. If a price looks too good or a payment method feels wrong, trust that instinct.”

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Crapo promotes breast cancer awareness

“Early detection remains one of the most effective tools for improving health outcomes and saving lives,” said Crapo. “The EARLY Act has helped raise awareness of breast cancer risks among young women and encouraged preventive care and early screening when appropriate. Advancing this bipartisan legislation through committee is an important step toward continuing these efforts and ensuring women have access to the information they need to make informed decisions about their health.”

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McGrane prepares for America250

Secretary of State Phil McGrane explains how you can take part in America250 celebrations in Boise:

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of men signed their names to a document that changed the world. This Fourth of July, we get to celebrate what came next. In less than two weeks, Idahoans will gather in downtown Boise for the Idaho America250 Capitol Celebration. It’s a free, all-day event marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and a milestone none of us will see again. I invite you to join us and make it one to remember.

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Video of the day

Vice President J.D. Vance discussed his Christian faith and the challenges facing our country with Allie Beth Stuckey:

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I’m working on an article about the Idaho GOP resolutions that came out of last week’s convention, as well as something on the West Ada School District. I’ve also been updating the idgop.org website—resolutions are live, county parties are updated, and I’m digging into the code to figure out how to make the site even better for the battles ahead.

Remember to catch Eagle Fun Days next Saturday where the District 14 GOP will once again take part in the Wet & Wild Parade.

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!