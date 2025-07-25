Dobbs v. Jackson was one of the worst things to ever happen to the pro-life movement.

I’m not talking about the cause of life itself, of course; the fact that intentionally murdering the unborn is now illegal in Idaho is a great credit to our state. Nor am I referring to the many truly dedicated people who spent fifty years working to overturn Roe v. Wade. I’m talking about the hangers-on, the people and organizations that grew comfortable fighting a battle with no end in sight, the ones who endlessly fundraised off abortion but never seriously believed they would accomplish their stated goals.

They’re like dogs that finally caught the car they were chasing. Now what? How can they keep the donors, volunteers, and voters who had given of themselves for so long to stay engaged after such a victory?

Most advocacy groups face a similar dilemma. These organizations are often incentivized—consciously or not—to avoid actually solving the problem they were created to address. If homelessness disappeared overnight, what would happen to the millions of dollars flowing through charities and NGOs? If chronic disease were cured, what would become of the pharmaceutical industry built to manage it? If Idaho eliminated the sales tax on groceries, how would groups like Young Americans for Liberty keep fundraising?

Much of what you see on social media today isn’t about seriously confronting social or political problems; it’s about keeping you riled up. Sometimes it’s to build an email list or raise money, but often it’s just to vent. YouTuber CGP Grey once explained how algorithms exploit our emotions and feed on our anger.

Social media algorithms have only grown more sophisticated in the decade since Grey made that video. Today’s savvy operatives know how to manipulate them to keep you in a state of constant outrage. When was the last time you got an email from a political group telling you things are actually going well? On the other hand, how many emails have you received in the past week warning that the end is near unless you sign a petition or donate now?

Attitudes are contagious. The people you spend time with and the things you read shape your perspective and your personality. If your friends are perpetually angry, you’ll tend to drift in that direction too. On the other hand, if your circle includes positive, upbeat, happy warriors, you’ll feel drawn that way instead.

The beauty of the modern world is that you have a choice. Take a look at the people and organizations you follow on Facebook, X, YouTube, or TikTok. Are they lifting your spirits, offering tools and ideas to help you become a better citizen, voter, or person? Or are they dragging you down with constant negativity?

Look through your email inbox. Are you subscribed to sources that provide useful information, or just non-stop ragebait? If someone is constantly trying to divide people or tear others down out of personal animosity, maybe it’s time to click “unsubscribe.”

Savvy political operators know that anger is a more powerful motivator than joy, so they invest in making you angry. Many organizations are just machines that convert outrage into money and attention. But what enters your mind is still up to you.

Personally, I’ve learned that life is too short for constant negativity. Consider turning off the outrage pipeline and focusing on what you can actually do to improve your community and your state. You’ll not only be happier—you’ll be more effective too.