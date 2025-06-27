Yesterday afternoon, a Twitter post from a transgender activist and streamer went viral, several days after it was posted. Large MAGA influencer accounts such as Catturd highlighted the threat made by this individual, Tiffany Starr, against members of the Idaho Republican Party:

Luigi Mangione has been charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year, while Vance Boelter assassinated Minnesota state senator Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark earlier this month.

This person’s profile shows a location of Boston, Massachusetts, so it was odd to see him threatening people in Idaho. My first thought was to dismiss it as random nonsense.

New information came to light this morning, however. Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon issued a statement saying that the post was accompanied by a threatening message on her home phone:

In recent days, our party has been subjected to disturbing threats, including a direct message left on my home phone promising a personal visit and a public post on social media calling for the murder of Idaho Republicans. These threats follow the horrific assassination of a state senator and her family in Minnesota, a tragedy that underscores just how seriously we must treat acts of political intimidation and violence. Let me be clear: we will not be bullied, and we will not be silenced.

That takes things to another level, doesn’t it? As Chairwoman Moon mentioned, the fact that these threats came mere days after the Minnesota assassinations shows that they must be taken seriously.

Moon’s statement goes on to say that the party is cooperating with law enforcement in pursuing these threats.

The audio recording was shared to national influencer Beard Vet who released it a short time ago. Listen here:

The activist making the threats was apparently upset by new Idaho laws protecting children from lewd behavior in public. House Bill 270, which extended indecent exposure provisions to men who have surgically altered their breasts to appear female, passed on a party line vote earlier this year.

It was apparently simple work to verify that the caller was the most likely the same person behind the Twitter account that had threatened the entire Idaho GOP. Skimming the Twitter feed of “Tiffany Starr” shows that this is not the first threat this individual has made. Here he says it’s acceptable to shoot and kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers:

In mid-May, Starr posted these four numbers, which are understood as a flimsily coded reference for assassinating President Trump:

Idaho wasn’t this person’s first target. Here, he suggests assassinating members of the Texas House of Representatives:

In successive posts in early May, he longs for the deaths of Nigel Farage, a British politician, and Tom Homan, who was put in charge of deporting illegal aliens by President Trump:

Here he posts US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s home address:

In February, he asked someone to “take out” Secretary of State Marco Rubio:

Here he demands someone “take down” Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg:

In December, he suggested that Trump voters are “asking” to be killed, and expects to see “a LOT of dead conservative men” over the next four years:

In December, he expressed joy at the impending death of Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty. Robertson passed away last month.

I stopped there—you get the picture. This person’s entire Twitter feed is a stream of vile hatred toward anyone who doesn’t align with his deranged views. That includes not only Republicans, but also Jews, Christians, and even LGBTQ+ individuals who aren’t militant enough for him. What is it about this ideology, this psychological malady, that makes people so hateful?

The propaganda regarding transgenderism is staggering. We’re supposed to believe that some people are just “born in the wrong body” and require drugs, hormones, and surgery to correct the mistakes made by God and nature. The word that nobody in the transgender movement will utter, however, is autogynephilia—a sexual disorder in which a man is aroused by the idea of pretending to be a woman. Reading his Twitter feed shows that Tiffany Starr seems to harbor a special hatred for conservative women. After all, no one hates real women more than the mentally ill men pretending to be them.

The progressive left still cloaks itself in the 1960s language of peace, love, and brotherhood, but beneath the surface lies festering hatred. Many on the left have lionized Luigi Mangione ever since he allegedly murdered a healthcare CEO, and calls for the assassination of Republican leaders have grown more frequent over the past six months. Just under a year ago, someone took a shot at Donald Trump—and we still don’t know who that person was connected to.

For those of us who view transgenderism as a form of mental illness, this kind of psychosis is sadly unsurprising. If someone is deluded enough to believe they are the opposite sex—all biological evidence to the contrary—then it follows that they may feel homicidal rage toward anyone who refuses to affirm that delusion. The same people who call it “trans genocide” when you don’t use a person’s preferred pronouns seem to have no issue calling for the brutal murder of you and everyone you love. They believe society must be completely reshaped to accommodate their fantasies, and that anyone who dissents should be eliminated.

I try not to feel hatred for political opponents, even those who wish death on me and mine. These people need help, true help, not a society and healthcare system that enables and amplifies their delusions.

Several high-profile shootings in recent years have been committed by transgender-identifying individuals, with the Covenant School massacre in Nashville perhaps the most horrifying. Tiffany Starr claims on his Twitter profile to be a gun owner, a fact that law enforcement should take extremely seriously in light of these threats.

This is a sobering reminder of what time it is. We can argue about tax rates and regulatory policy, but there is a deeper war being waged—for the souls of our children. At the Idaho GOP State Convention in Twin Falls in 2022, Brent Regan warned that Republicans are being hunted by a progressive movement determined to crush its enemies. President Trump’s astonishing victory last fall has only deepened the left’s rage and desperation. While states like Washington, California, and Minnesota claim the authority to take children from their parents in the name of transgender ideology, Idaho has chosen a different path. We protect children, their innocence, and their families. To a militant and outspoken segment of the left, that is unforgivable.

It’s time for Republicans and conservatives to unite in defense of faith, family, and freedom against a monstrous ideology that seeks to destroy you and your children. Make no mistake, they’re after all of us—people like Donald Trump and Dorothy Moon are just standing in the way.

Feature image modified from original by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun.