Two years ago, I wrote about how local Republican activists fought back against a rash of sign stealing by local leftists. If opposition to ranked choice voting motivated a few vandals and thieves in 2024, opposition to abortion is bringing out the crazies.

Bill Cooper is a retired police chief and once served as a Republican county chairman in Washington, my former home state. He has brought energy and experience to Idaho, and penned this op-ed over the weekend:

A Call for Fairness and Integrity in Our Elections

By Bill Cooper

Campaign Sign Vandalism and the Need for Respect in the Electoral Process

The accompanying photographs document multiple instances of campaign signs being spray-painted, defaced, or damaged. The signs include messages opposing Proposition 1 and signs supporting other conservative/Republican candidates.

These images raise serious concerns about respect for political expression and the standards of conduct we should expect during an election.

This behavior is completely inappropriate and has no place in a fair and civil electoral process.

Elections are a cornerstone of our democratic republic. They provide citizens with the opportunity to express their opinions, support candidates, debate public policy, and make informed decisions about the future of their communities.

That process depends on respecting the rights of others, even when we strongly disagree with their political positions.

The photographs show campaign signs marked with spray paint, including large red markings and other graffiti that obscure the original messages. In some images, signs appear to have been knocked down or separated from their stakes. The photographs alone do not establish who was responsible or the circumstances surrounding each incident, but they provide a reason to take the reported vandalism seriously and investigate where appropriate.

Political disagreement is not a justification for vandalism, theft, or intimidation.

Every candidate and political organization should have an equal opportunity to communicate with voters. Whether a sign supports a Republican, Democrat, independent candidate, or a particular ballot position, the same standard of respect should apply. No one should have to fear that expressing a lawful political opinion will result in the destruction of their property.

A healthy democracy requires more than the freedom to vote. It requires a willingness to respect the rights of fellow citizens. When campaign materials are deliberately defaced or destroyed, the damage extends beyond the cost of replacing a sign. Such conduct undermines public confidence, creates unnecessary hostility, and detracts from the important discussion of candidates, policies, and issues.

There is also a distinction between lawful enforcement of campaign-sign regulations and taking matters into one’s own hands. If a sign is improperly placed, obstructs public access, or violates an applicable ordinance, the appropriate response is to contact the property owner or the responsible public authority. Unauthorized vandalism or removal is not an acceptable substitute for established procedures.

The rules of fair play must apply to everyone.

We should expect candidates, campaign volunteers, political organizations, and citizens to demonstrate integrity throughout the election process. Competing for votes should mean presenting ideas, explaining policy differences, answering questions, and persuading voters—not defacing or destroying the materials of those with whom we disagree.

I encourage anyone who witnesses campaign-sign vandalism or theft to document the incident safely, preserve photographs and other relevant evidence, and report it to the appropriate authorities. Campaigns should also keep records of damaged or missing signs and their replacement costs.

This is about protecting a fundamental principle of our democratic system: the right to participate in the political process without unlawful interference or intimidation.

We can disagree passionately about public policy and the direction of our state while still treating one another with civility. In fact, our ability to do so is an important measure of the strength of our communities.

Let us insist on fair elections, respect for private property, accountability for misconduct, and the peaceful exchange of ideas. Let voters decide elections based on the merits of the candidates and issues—not on intimidation, vandalism, or the destruction of opposing viewpoints.

Fair elections demand fair conduct. Campaign sign vandalism is unacceptable, and it should be addressed through appropriate, lawful channels.

I find it especially interesting that only conservative or Republican signs have been attacked, in some cases destroyed, resulting in the loss of hundreds of signs.

It is even more interesting that the Democrat Party, the party that continually speaks to inclusiveness, that they are there for everyone, only includes people who strongly agree with them, and do not include anyone who disagrees. If this isn’t the definition of hypocrisy, I’m not sure what is. Wouldn’t it be a welcome change to have these negative people grow up?

Click here to read the whole thing, and see photographic evidence of the vandalism.

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IFPC’s lawsuit against Idahoans United, the Idaho Democratic Party, and Terri Pickens is the latest development in a story I covered last week about how the backers of Prop 1 funneled money to the Idaho Dems so they could air TV ads at candidate rates. We’ll see what a judge has to say about the matter very shortly.

Video of the day

Shoe0nHead breaks down the controversy out of Cornell University along with a surprisingly deep analysis of how our transition into consent-based morality has made it incredibly difficult for people to know what is right and what is wrong:

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