Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
15h

Idaho has laws about political signs — required verbiage about funding, where signs can be placed, what permissions are required, and penalties for vandalism.

The information is wrapped up in a nice bow here: https://grok.com/c/081b8dd3-3189-48cf-afd7-8024f2c92afc?rid=d94adbc3-3ce0-4dd7-b12e-082b2ede7f36

Bottom line: Vandalizing signs is illegal, immoral, and unAmerican. Stop it!

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TPage's avatar
TPage
11m

I volunteered to help install the large 4'x8' signs with Ryan Spoon. There were times when we were installing the Large No on Prop 1 signs along with Raul Labrador signs, we had a majority of the commuters that honked at us and give us a thumbs up, but there were a few times when young women with colored hair screamed out at us, mostly with profanity. It just shows the divide and how the unhinged lose their mind over what they have been sold. Very sad they many women think killing a baby is healthcare.

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