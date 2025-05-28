Last night, the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) of Boise met to consider various issues related to neighborhood governance. Several conservative residents had expressed desire to serve on NENA’s board, as well as expressed concern about the placement of flags along Harrison Blvd.

Every year, progressive residents of the North End hang LGBTQ+ pride flags along the main thoroughfare, at times placing them equal to the American flag. As I’ve written before, this flag no longer simply represents people who enjoy relations with members of the same sex, or people who are so confused they believe their chromosomes are lying, but the entire leftist agenda that seeks to replace America’s Western and Christian heritage. Pride flags are a sign of allegiance to the permanent progressive revolution, and now that President Trump is back in office, a sign of resistance as well.

One member of the NENA board did not take kindly to the idea that conservative residents might have different opinions. He posted a public Facebook message calling for foot soldiers to oppose the “far right Christo-fascist nationalist MAGA zealots”:

I don’t entirely follow this person’s logic in warning that conservative board members would support high-density housing or mixed-use zoning, but of course it doesn’t matter. Leftists can barely articulate why they oppose us, so use any combination of words they think might persuade people to join them in their moment of hate.

Indeed, Lynn Bradescu is one of the most outspoken conservatives in Boise’s North End, and volunteered for a position on NENA’s board. In addition to being a sponsor of this platform, Lynn organized last month’s Syringa Speaker Series dinner, serves as the chair of the District 19 Central Committee of the Idaho GOP, and was the driving force behind the infamous House Bill 96, prohibiting divisive ideological flags on public property. She’s also outspokenly Jewish, so I’m not sure how “Christo-fascist” would apply, but that once again demonstrates the blind hatred these leftists have for anyone with a working moral compass.

The same sort that believes conservatives and Christians should not be welcome in Boise’s North End aggressively proselytize their own religion in the public square. It’s not even June and the Boise Public Library is already bedecked in the colors of the revolution:

The revolution continues. In Seattle, a Christian group applied for a permit to hold a rally, only for Antifa and other leftist thugs to descend on the gathering and disrupt it by force. Rather than defend the law-abiding crowd that was attacked, Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement condemning the Christians as anti-LGBTQ+ bigots who should never have been issued a permit in the first place.

Mayor Harrell dishonestly claimed that the Christians deliberately chose Cal Anderson Park to provoke the LGBTQ+ community. Records show, however, that the group initially asked to meet at Pike Place Market, only for the City of Seattle to direct them to the park instead. Hundreds of Christians turned out last night in a show of solidarity, braving angry and violant militants who screamed into bullhorns and threatened families and children. Brandi Kruse is one of the few solid independent journalists in Seattle, and yesterday she interviewed Pastor Russell Johnson who helped organize the rally:

Ever since the Supreme Court decided in 2015 to force a novel definition of marriage on the entire country via Obergefell v. Hodges, the progressive LGBTQ+ cult has ridden a time of triumph. Yet the reelection of Donald Trump last November was a stark reminder that a majority of Americans are still not on board with such an extreme agenda. Trump is rather socially progressive himself in that he doesn’t seem to have a problem with homosexual marriage, but reactions to his executive orders defining male and female and prohibiting men who dress as women from competing in women’s sports were a reminder of how insane the progressive revolution has become.

The annual celebration of debauchery and mental illness will take on a new angle this year, as celebrants raise their fists in defiance of the “far right Christo-fascist nationalist MAGA zealots” they believe stand in their way. When Pastor Johnson announced during last night’s protest that the Trump Administration had opened an investigation into Mayor Harrell and the City of Seattle, counterprotestors howled in anger.

The victory of the LGBTQ+ progressive revolution was so complete in places like Seattle that the mere existence of Christians and conservatives became deeply offensive. The mayor of the largest city in the region openly declared that a Christian group should not be allowed to peaceably assemble in public—that’s what time it is. They see red Idaho as territory to be conquered, and already have a foothold in Boise—will you stand by and let it happen?

Lynn Bradescu isn’t backing down. Earlier this month she spent her own time and money to raise flags on Harrison Blvd. that are truly unifying:

The battle for the soul of our nation will not be won or lost at the highest levels, but in our schools, our libraries, and our neighborhoods. You might not be interested in politics or the culture war, but those things are interested in you. If you don’t stand up in defense of your faith, your family, and your freedom, then who will?