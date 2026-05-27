For those involved in party politics, you know the week after the primary election is pretty hectic. New PCs will be gathering together to reorganize their district and county committees, while the state office prepares for the upcoming convention less than a month from now.

I intend to run for another term as chairman of the District 14 GOP, so I’m working hard this week to prepare for our Friday night meeting. There are nametags to prepare, delegate pledge forms to print, balloons to blow up, cookies to bake…

I’m also nearly finished with the project related to the Idaho GOP Platform that I’ve been teasing for a while. I should have it ready for you tomorrow, and I hope it will contribute positively to the discourse among Idaho Republicans.

I’ve also got one last piece from Tim Oren analyzing the 2026 primary, so keep an eye out for that as well.

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Today’s press releases:

Are American citizens special?

I watched an interesting video by Jake the Lawyer today explaining why, in his opinion, constitutional rights should apply to citizens specifically, not just anyone who happens to be in the country:

As always, stay tuned for more! Thanks again to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty and Money Metals Please reach out if you have a small business and want to partner with the Gem State Chronicle.

New Saint Andrews College will be returning as a sponsor next month, so go ahead and check them out too! Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!