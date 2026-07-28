Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E
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Great tour through Idaho and especially Ada County's election integrity tools. Thank you! Phil McGrane has done exemplary work as far as we can tell, both as Ada County Clerk and Secretary of State.

(* but see additional comment below...)

A few points:

- We agree that Idaho should implement the SAVE system at the state level, but should NOT turn over voting records to the federal government. While some may trust Donald Trump and Harmeet Dhillon with these records, databases can be hacked or leaked, a new Administration could be less trustworthy, and the Deep State is never trustworthy.

* Our issue with the Federal SAVE Act as currently written is allowing/encouraging use of REAL ID. This is a step down the slippery slope of national digital IDs and all that they imply (see https://tinyurl.com/3pjcv7y2)

- We agree with Rep. John Gannon that property tax breaks for data centers should not be allowed. In fact, we believe the same for non-profits (e.g., hospitals and other NGOs) and all other companies. Tax breaks that favor one group over another are unfair; who knows, they may even be unconstitutional! Surely, they are immoral. The abuse of tax breaks is rampant. Trying to stop abuse is nearly impossible as we've seen. The best solution is not to allow these breaks in the first place. Of course, this idea likely won't fly, given pro-business, pro-NGO, pro-private/public partnership views in Idaho and at the federal level.

- The race to implement nuclear power should be a careful one. Yes, we need more power. But honest guardrails must be in place to ensure safety for surrounding communities and environment anytime the nuclear option is proposed or implemented. (See Grok discussion of what happened to Idaho downwinders who were assured by government about safety of atmospheric nuclear tests (1951–1962): https://grok.com/share/c2hhcmQtMi1jb3B5_02ea6cc9-15f7-4f7a-b547-bbd5a5b30de7)

- Loving the improvements to Idaho Insider! Superb work.

* Additional comments:

The following may no longer be an issue, but we did note (and report) possible election irregularities in Ada County during the 2022 primaries (https://ballotpedia.org/Idaho_elections,_2022)

Yes, that's ancient history, but we still think it's worth mentioning weak links in Idaho's system. Two issues occurred: Possible irregularities transporting drop-box ballots to the counting house and ballots being kicked out of the ballot reader on election day.

--- Drop-Box Ballots ---

11/2/2022 10:30am approx. Two Ada County election workers were unloading the ballot drop box at Eagle City Hall (Address: 660 E Civic Ln, Eagle, ID 83616, Phone: 208 939 6813). They had a puny key to unlock the box. They put the loose ballots into a gray zippered soft-sided box. There was no lock of any kind on the box. They reassured us of the following (none of which reassured us):

1. Two people always work together on the unloading.

2. The box is delivered to the election warehouse where it is kept in a locked cage.

3. Ada County allows public access to all the surveillance footage in the warehouse (we did not verify that).

4. Concerns are the following:

a. The election workers may not be honest, so two people working together does not ensure honesty.

b. We have no way to know what happens to that unlocked zippered bag between the time it leaves the ballot pickup area in front of City Hall and the time it arrives at the election warehouse.

--- Kicked Out Ballots ---

In 2022 primaries, we reported problems with voting machines spitting out ballots in Eagle (Ada County), ID. The machines literally had to be kicked by an election worker before our resubmitted ballots were accepted; only the first page with liberty candidates was rejected; the second page went through fine. This happened all day to multiple voters, per the poll watcher.

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