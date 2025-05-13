Back in 2023, author Aaron Renn recorded a video in which he explained that it's not enough to elect conservatives to public office; they must also be ready and able to govern. Take half an hour to watch the video, then come back to finish reading:

Too often, conservatives win elective office only to find themselves stymied not just by a hostile press, but by bureaucratic procedures. In a perfect world, administrative staff would diligently carry out the will of the people, as expressed through their elected representatives. But in the real world, bureaucrats often work against them.

Consider President Donald Trump’s first term. Despite entering the White House as our duly elected president, members of the Executive Branch fought tooth and nail against implementing his agenda. State Department staffers Eric Ciaramella and Alexander Vindman even conspired with Democrats to impeach him for the "crime" of not falling in line with their preferred policies.

Four years out of office gave Trump time to prepare a new battle plan, one that has helped him stay ahead of his detractors as he attempts the most significant reform of the federal government in a century. Nevertheless, he still faces a hostile judiciary and a news media with its own agenda, and it remains to be seen whether he will ultimately prevail.

There is a sense in which politics is a game. Like baseball or football, it has rules—and a deep understanding of those rules can give you an edge over an opponent who only knows them casually. Of course, just like in professional sports, adherence to the rules is often judged by imperfect and biased officials (in politics, that means judges), so there is always some unpredictability involved.

Remember: the purpose of politics is to implement policy. It’s not just a harmless debate club, nor is it about getting your name in the newspaper. It naturally follows that the policies we implement should be effective. The current fight over House Bill 96 and the Boise pride flag shows that simply passing laws isn’t enough—we need specific provisions to hold lawbreakers accountable. Again, in a perfect world, Mayor Lauren McLean would follow the law despite her personal feelings. But we don’t live in that world.

A lack of understanding about how government works can easily lead to misconceptions among voters. Regarding the flag controversy, I’ve heard many people express frustration that Attorney General Raúl Labrador or Sheriff Matt Clifford haven’t personally marched to Boise City Hall to clap McLean in irons. While such a spectacle might momentarily delight conservatives, it would almost certainly be immediately enjoined in court—and then used as a political weapon against Labrador or Clifford for years to come.

I recently saw another conservative demand that Gov. Brad Little issue an executive order requiring McLean to take down the flag. That wouldn’t work either, as executive orders only apply to the executive branch. The governor can issue orders to the state bureaucracy, but not to an elected mayor. This is precisely the kind of separation of powers that conservatives rightly value.

In Mere Christianity, C.S. Lewis rejects the idea that clergy should take over political duties:

The clergy are those particular people within the whole Church who have been specially trained and set aside to look after what concerns us as creatures who are going to live for ever: and we are asking them to do a quite different job for which they have not been trained. The job is really on us, on the laymen. The application of Christian principles, say, to trade unionism or education, must come from Christian trade unionists and Christian schoolmasters: just as Christian literature comes from Christian novelists and dramatists—not from the bench of bishops getting together and trying to write plays and novels in their spare time.

We are tempted to treat politics and government as afterthoughts or spare-time endeavors, yet the reality is that they require just as much dedication and practice as any other field. We like to say that politicians are like diapers—they should be changed often—but experienced lawmakers who understand the system can accomplish far more than those who come in blind.

This is not necessarily an argument against ousting career politicians; just an observation. We should evaluate lawmakers by their works, not merely their time in office.

Consider: if you wanted to spend money to get a certain law passed, would you hire the experienced lobbyist who’s worked in the system for years, or a newbie offering the lowest bid?

The same logic applies to non-elected office. I still remember Ada County Commissioner Tom Dayley lamenting that conservatives often avoid going into government, thereby ceding the field to leftists who eagerly use their positions to advance their agenda. I understand that conservatives and libertarians long for a world in which government doesn’t intrude into our lives, but once again, that’s not the world we live in. You might not be interested in government, but government is interested in you.

Whether you're serving in the Legislature, school board, library board, sewer board, or one of the countless other government offices in our society, I urge you to serve to the best of your ability. Learn how to use your position to bring about the kind of world you want your children and grandchildren to inherit. Be prepared for opposition, and don’t underestimate the villainy of the other side. Don’t assume we live in a perfect world. Take the time to understand all facets of the law, whether you're a legislator writing it or a bureaucrat carrying it out.

Don’t be afraid to run for office, but also consider building relationships with those already in office. Some of the most impactful people I know in politics hold no office and have no titles, but they make a real difference through their relationships and their understanding of the battlefield.

In this world, it’s not enough to simply hold the correct ideological positions. Crafting a world we can be proud to bequeath to our posterity requires tremendous competence as well. That’s why I do what I do. The purpose of the Gem State Chronicle is to bring you news and analysis that empower you to make positive change in Idaho. I hope this platform can be a starting point for deeper understanding of politics and the law—and that it helps you become a more effective warrior in the great battle for liberty that every generation must fight.

Feature image courtesy City of London.

Please take a moment to thank our sponsor: Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty. Lynn is an inspiration for all of us in the political fight.