It’s been quite a week, hasn’t it? Winning campaigns are exhausting, but losing campaigns are even more so, because there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, just deflation. It’s good to take some time to relax, reflect, and keep things in perspective. Even now, various political actors are attempting to use Tuesday’s results to attack their personal adversaries, both at the national and state levels. Many of these attacks are cynical, hypocritical, and lacking a basis in reality.

This week’s results were not ideal, for sure. We now face numerous challenges as a country and a state, but we need to keep some perspective. Here in Idaho, we defeated Prop 1, and Republicans swept the federal and statewide races as well as maintaining their legislative supermajority in an environment where many other red states faltered. We start the 69th Legislature in a worse position than two years ago, but we’ve gained so much ground since 2018, 2020, and 2022, gains we just take for granted now.

Ryan Spoon broke down the changes in the Legislature over the past two cycles in a fascinating op-ed that I was proud to publish today. It’s long, so make sure to click the “read more” button to check out the whole thing, as well as an explanation of his methodology:

The Pendulum Swings: Measuring Political Success

Human nature desires constant forward motion towards our goals. “Keep moving the ball forward!” But politics is cyclical. The pendulum of power swings back and forth. Even the most casual observer of politics acknowledges this intellectually, but many of us somehow seem to forget this reality when assessing recent results. Anyone who believes that their ideological team can win every year, every cycle, no matter the external conditions, is not approaching politics realistically or seriously. If we can agree that expecting to achieve never-ending victories in every election cycle is unrealistic, then I would like to suggest a more realistic standard to define “victory”: Success in politics consists of maximizing one’s victories in favorable cycles and minimizing one’s losses in unfavorable cycles.

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Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon kept things in perspective as well this week, pointing out that by withstanding the blue wave as well as we did, Idaho is now positioned to be a national leader for the right:

Idaho Stands Strong

While the nationwide picture got much more challenging for Republicans, Idaho stood strong. When Congress becomes mired in gridlock and endless investigations, and as the people of America are reminded that Democratic policies increase misery at the cost of prosperity, they will be looking for leadership. Idaho is ready to provide that leadership. It’s time for Republicans in Idaho to prove that it’s possible to maintain economic growth and prosperity without sacrificing our values of faith, family, and freedom. Like a city on a hill, Idaho can be a beacon to the nation, and I believe we are ready to lead.

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If you want a break from deep political talk, check out Savanna DeHay’s monthly health and nutrition column for some great thanksgiving ideas:

The Thankful Reset: Supporting Healthy Habits This Holiday Season

Holidays tend to burst with junk food, overeating, and bad habits. Recovering from unwanted weight gain, muscle loss, and the digestive issues that follow can be tough, but we don’t need to cast our health to the side just because it’s “that time of the year” again. Maintaining key healthy habits allows us to enjoy time with family and friends without starting the year trying to undo the last three months. Holiday foods are bursting with nostalgia but lacking in protein. Sweet treats, breads, and casseroles taste great briefly, but skipping quality protein leads to overeating, weight gain, muscle loss, and nutrient deficiencies. Most people need 1-1.2g of protein per lb of body weight (those 50+ need even more), and at least 30g of protein per meal to trigger muscle protein synthesis. This is easy to achieve if we know the best foods to eat.

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Here’s some great news. As you know, I’ve worked with Citizens Alliance of Idaho on its Idaho Signal program for the past few legislative sessions. I’ve also gotten to know Samuel Lair through his work the past two years at Idaho Freedom Foundation. Samuel is a rock star, and CAI is perhaps the best organization promoting conservative values in Idaho right now, which makes this a terrific match:

Citizens Alliance adds Dr. Samuel Lair

Citizens Alliance of Idaho today announced that Dr. Samuel T. Lair will join the organization as Director of Legislative Strategy and Affairs for the upcoming 2027 legislative session. The announcement comes two days after Idaho voters delivered a clear message to the rest of the country: defeating one of the nation’s most radical pro-abortion ballot initiatives by a 56%–44% margin, returning every general election Legislative Pledge Signer incumbent to office in a perfect 37-for-37 sweep, and sending four new Pledge Signers to join the Legislature in 2027. “Idaho is what America was,” has long been a Citizens Alliance of Idaho motto. Tuesday night proved it has never been more true. Idahoans declared that Idaho values life, that grassroots accountability works, and that the most conservative coalition of lawmakers in the United States will continue to lead and protect our shared values.

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Video of the day

Jeremy Carl joined Jonathan “Lomez” Keeperman to break down the midterm election results and what they mean for America going forward:

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